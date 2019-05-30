Cold case: YCSO continues to seek identity of male skeleton remains
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in determining the identity of a male whose skeletal remains were found on March 22, 2018, in the area of the Verde River and White Bluff, about 4 to 5 miles upstream from Sheep’s Bridge in Yavapai County.
This latest effort involves sharing a forensic facial reconstruction that was provided by the Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s office.
Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Detective Chuck Owens at 928-554-8606 or Cold Case Investigator John Shannon at 928-777-7293. You may also leave a tip anonymously by calling Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
