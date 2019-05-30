Chloe Woodruff wins World Cup Short Track race May 24 in Czech Republic

Pro women’s mountain biker Chloe Woodruff of Prescott has begun the 2019 World Cup series in fine form, winning the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Short Track Cross-Country race May 24 in Nové Mesto, Czech Republic, after placing sixth in the Mountain Bike World Cup May 18 in Albstadt, Germany.

Riding for the U.S. National Team in the World Cup, Woodruff’s seeking a second consecutive spot on Team USA. The 2019 World Cup series decides which American riders qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Team USA can qualify as many as three cyclists. In 2016, Woodruff raced for Team USA at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Woodruff’s short-track win in Nové Mesto, the second of the 2019 World Cup series’ races, was her first in a World Cup cross-country race.

World champion Kate Courtney of California captured the short track and cross-country race titles in the series opener in Albstadt, becoming the first American to win a World Cup race in 20 years. Courtney won the Albstadt World Cup in 1 hour, 26 minutes and 3 seconds. Woodruff crossed in 1:29:00.

On May 26, Courtney won the World Cup in Nové Mesto, too, crossing in 1:27:31. Woodruff was 18th (1:32:10). But it was all Woodruff in short track two days earlier on May 24, as she tallied a time of 22:08 to win by 8 seconds.

As it stands now, Courtney and Woodruff would represent Team USA in Japan.

“This is pretty big,” Woodruff told velonews.com after her victory in Nové Mesto. “It means a lot, and I was definitely inspired by Kate [Courtney] last weekend [May 18]. I’ve had a ton of support from home. I’ve been racing short track a long time. I love it.”

On the seventh lap of the nine-lap short track race in Nové Mesto, Woodruff made her push in a section that included log drops, some jumps, and a short climb and descent, velonews.com reported.

Woodruff’s short-track win helped her accumulate precious UCI cross-country points, which the UCI gives to each nation’s team in the World Cup standings and uses to award starting places in the Olympics.

In short track’s current overall standings, Woodruff sits in third with 315 points. Courtney’s in first with 450 points. Woodruff placed fourth in the short track in Albstadt.

In the current overall standings for the World Cup races, Woodruff’s also third (385 points). Courtney’s first with 700 points.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.