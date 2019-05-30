Camp Verde LL drops out, changing schedule for Majors TOC
Little League
CHINO VALLEY — Camp Verde dropped out of the Arizona District 10 Little League Majors Tournament of Champions (TOC) on Thursday, May 30, reducing the tourney’s field from eight teams to seven teams and altering the schedule in the process.
Minus Camp Verde, Prescott will now face Prescott Valley in the opening round at 5:30 p.m. today, May 31, at Community Center Park in Chino Valley, followed by Bagdad versus Verde Valley at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, June 1, Chino Valley battles Agua Fria in its opening-round game at 9 a.m. Wickenburg, which received an opening-round bye, takes on the Prescott-Prescott Valley winner at 11 a.m. in the semifinals of the single-elimination tournament. The winner of Bagdad-Verde Valley and Chino Valley-Agua Fria will meet in the other semifinal at 1 p.m.
Semifinal victors will lock horns in the championship game, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2.
All games will be played at the Community Center Park ballfields at the corner of Perkinsville Road and Road 1 East in Chino Valley.
Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Amazing Places: Iron King Trail, Prescott Valley
- ‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms
- YRMC defends policies after 'C' rating from watchdog group
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
31
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
01
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
01
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
02
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
02
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...