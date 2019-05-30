Camp Verde LL drops out, changing schedule for Majors TOC

CHINO VALLEY — Camp Verde dropped out of the Arizona District 10 Little League Majors Tournament of Champions (TOC) on Thursday, May 30, reducing the tourney’s field from eight teams to seven teams and altering the schedule in the process.

Minus Camp Verde, Prescott will now face Prescott Valley in the opening round at 5:30 p.m. today, May 31, at Community Center Park in Chino Valley, followed by Bagdad versus Verde Valley at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, June 1, Chino Valley battles Agua Fria in its opening-round game at 9 a.m. Wickenburg, which received an opening-round bye, takes on the Prescott-Prescott Valley winner at 11 a.m. in the semifinals of the single-elimination tournament. The winner of Bagdad-Verde Valley and Chino Valley-Agua Fria will meet in the other semifinal at 1 p.m.

Semifinal victors will lock horns in the championship game, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2.

All games will be played at the Community Center Park ballfields at the corner of Perkinsville Road and Road 1 East in Chino Valley.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.