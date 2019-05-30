OFFERS
May 30
Calendar of Events: May 31-June 2, 2019

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2. (Courier stock photo)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: May 30, 2019 8:54 p.m.

Friday, May 31

  • TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264
  • Star talk at Acker Park, located near downtown at the south end of Virginia Avenue. This free, one-hour program begins at 8:30 p.m. Learn to identify the spring constellations, ancient myths about the stars and modern astronomical discoveries. Call John at 928-717-6014.
  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
  • Free chamber music concert, 6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E Gurley St., Prescott. The Manzanita String Quartet presents Mendelssohn E-flat major, opus 12; plus Prière (from Suite Gothique) by Boëllmann (organ) and a piano/organ duet. All are welcome. Facebook.com/manzanitasq.
  • Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
  • Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.
  • Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.
  • Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org. info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.

Saturday, June 1

  • Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers running model trains, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Gateway Mall near the play area. Magic/Mystery Trolley for you to enjoy.
  • Summer Reading Blast Off, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
  • National Trails Day work day and picnic, 8 a.m. to noon, Prescott National Forest, Woodchute Trailhead. Take Forest Road 106 North from the Summit on Highway 89A Come prepared with long sleeves, long pants, eye protection, and sturdy work boots. Leather gloves and hard hats are provided, bike and other riding helmets are acceptable. Registration is required.Contact Jason Williams at jason.a.williams@usda.gov or 928-777-2220.
  • United Animal Friends “Kitten Kaboodle” adoption event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Petco in Prescott. 928-778-2924, www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.
  • Saturday Night Talk Series. Walking the Path: Spiritual Process and the Gurdjieff Work, 7 p.m., Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. $5 donation.
  • Experience the Sound of Soul, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
  • Prehistoric pit houses at Willow Lake Heritage Park open from 10 a.m. to noon. located next to the parking lot by the bathroom above the boat ramp parking lot. A docent from the local archaeology society will be on hand to answer questions and show a few artifacts.
  • Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.
  • Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org. info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.
  • Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary

Sunday, June 2

  • Prescott Antique Show & Vintage Market, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive, Prescott. Admission $3. Free parking. www.prescottantiqueshow.com.
  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
  • Prescott Origami Fanatics: The Triangle Base, 1:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Paper is provided. All ages.
  • Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.
