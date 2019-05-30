Arizona AG says proposed Motel 6 settlement needs revising
Updated as of Thursday, May 30, 2019 3:29 PM
PHOENIX — Arizona's attorney general wants a settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed by Motel 6 guests to be renegotiated, saying it doesn't directly benefit those whose private information was shared with immigration officials.
Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Wednesday that his office has filed documents in U.S. District Court in Phoenix asking a judge to deny preliminary approval of the proposed $7.6 million settlement.
According to Brnovich, the agreement is set up so that most of the money would go to four border and immigration charities.
Judge David Campbell told attorneys in January that he needed more information before he could approve it.
Civil rights groups say motel employees at two Phoenix locations voluntarily gave personal information about Latino guests to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, resulting in interrogations and detainments.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Amazing Places: Iron King Trail, Prescott Valley
- ‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms
- YRMC defends policies after 'C' rating from watchdog group
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
30
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
31
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
01
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
01
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
02
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...