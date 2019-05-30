OFFERS
Arizona AG says proposed Motel 6 settlement needs revising

Arizona's attorney general wants a settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed by Motel 6 guests to be renegotiated, saying it doesn't directly benefit those whose private information was shared with immigration officials. (Google Maps screen shot)

Arizona's attorney general wants a settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed by Motel 6 guests to be renegotiated, saying it doesn't directly benefit those whose private information was shared with immigration officials. (Google Maps screen shot)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 30, 2019 2:25 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, May 30, 2019 3:29 PM

PHOENIX — Arizona's attorney general wants a settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed by Motel 6 guests to be renegotiated, saying it doesn't directly benefit those whose private information was shared with immigration officials.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Wednesday that his office has filed documents in U.S. District Court in Phoenix asking a judge to deny preliminary approval of the proposed $7.6 million settlement.

According to Brnovich, the agreement is set up so that most of the money would go to four border and immigration charities.

Judge David Campbell told attorneys in January that he needed more information before he could approve it.

Civil rights groups say motel employees at two Phoenix locations voluntarily gave personal information about Latino guests to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, resulting in interrogations and detainments.

