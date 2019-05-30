Alleged ‘mimic pill’ dealer rejects plea deal; trial set
He is second of two men connected to fatal overdose death
An alleged mimic pill dealer has rejected a plea offer by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office and requested a trial be set.
The defendant, Lester James Suter III, was one of two young men arrested shortly after the overdose death of 18-year-old Prescott Valley resident Jared Friederick in June 2018. His next court appearance has been scheduled for Sept. 9, and his trial is currently set for Oct. 9 through 11.
THE ARREST
Suter, 19, and Rick Arellano, 19, were considered friends of Friederick at the time, according to victim statements. Victims told police that Arellano in particular may have sold Friederick some of the drugs that contributed to his death.
Police contacted Arellano, who eventually admitted to purchasing dozens of narcotic pills in Phoenix with Suter and bringing them back to the quad-city area, a police report states. Some of these pills were found in Arellano’s car during this contact. They were tested and found to be mimic pills, imitation 30-milligram Oxycodone laced with fentanyl, a highly-dangerous synthetic opioid. These were the same type of pills that were found with Friederick at the scene of his overdose.
Arellano told police he had sold two of the pills to Friederick the same day Friederick was found unresponsive in his home. However, the investigation never definitively connected these pills to being the ones that caused Friederick’s overdose. Therefore, Arellano was charged only with possession of narcotic drugs for sale (class 2 felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (class 6 felony). He pleaded guilty to both of these charges and was placed on supervised probation for seven years and ordered to serve one year in the Yavapai County jail starting April 8, 2019. Due to mitigating factors presented during the case, Arellano was granted work release for the duration of his jail sentence.
SUTER'S CASE
After arresting Arellano, police then contacted Suter at his Prescott Valley home, the police report states.
Suter admitted to possessing several of the pills he and Arellano had purchased, and a warrant was obtained to search his room for them. Five pills matching the ones found in Arellano’s car were found, as were two marijuana grinders with marijuana residue, two black plastic containers with marijuana residue, a black digital scale and other drug-related paraphernalia, the police report states.
Suter was arrested and charged with possession of narcotic drugs for sale (class 2 felony) and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia (class 6 felonies). He has since had several court appearances, the most recent of which was on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. At that hearing, the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office offered Suter the same plea deal they had offered Arellano, but Suter decided he would rather take the case to trial.
If he loses the trial, he will face anywhere between three years and 12½ years in prison.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
Follow #StopFentanylNow
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Amazing Places: Iron King Trail, Prescott Valley
- ‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms
- YRMC defends policies after 'C' rating from watchdog group
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
30
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
31
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
01
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
01
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
02
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...