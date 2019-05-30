OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, May 30
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Alleged ‘mimic pill’ dealer rejects plea deal; trial set
He is second of two men connected to fatal overdose death

Lester James Suter and Rick Alexander Arellano

Lester James Suter and Rick Alexander Arellano

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: May 30, 2019 8:31 p.m.

An alleged mimic pill dealer has rejected a plea offer by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office and requested a trial be set.

The defendant, Lester James Suter III, was one of two young men arrested shortly after the overdose death of 18-year-old Prescott Valley resident Jared Friederick in June 2018. His next court appearance has been scheduled for Sept. 9, and his trial is currently set for Oct. 9 through 11.

THE ARREST

Suter, 19, and Rick Arellano, 19, were considered friends of Friederick at the time, according to victim statements. Victims told police that Arellano in particular may have sold Friederick some of the drugs that contributed to his death.

Police contacted Arellano, who eventually admitted to purchasing dozens of narcotic pills in Phoenix with Suter and bringing them back to the quad-city area, a police report states. Some of these pills were found in Arellano’s car during this contact. They were tested and found to be mimic pills, imitation 30-milligram Oxycodone laced with fentanyl, a highly-dangerous synthetic opioid. These were the same type of pills that were found with Friederick at the scene of his overdose.

Arellano told police he had sold two of the pills to Friederick the same day Friederick was found unresponsive in his home. However, the investigation never definitively connected these pills to being the ones that caused Friederick’s overdose. Therefore, Arellano was charged only with possession of narcotic drugs for sale (class 2 felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (class 6 felony). He pleaded guilty to both of these charges and was placed on supervised probation for seven years and ordered to serve one year in the Yavapai County jail starting April 8, 2019. Due to mitigating factors presented during the case, Arellano was granted work release for the duration of his jail sentence.

SUTER'S CASE

After arresting Arellano, police then contacted Suter at his Prescott Valley home, the police report states.

Suter admitted to possessing several of the pills he and Arellano had purchased, and a warrant was obtained to search his room for them. Five pills matching the ones found in Arellano’s car were found, as were two marijuana grinders with marijuana residue, two black plastic containers with marijuana residue, a black digital scale and other drug-related paraphernalia, the police report states.

Suter was arrested and charged with possession of narcotic drugs for sale (class 2 felony) and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia (class 6 felonies). He has since had several court appearances, the most recent of which was on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. At that hearing, the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office offered Suter the same plea deal they had offered Arellano, but Suter decided he would rather take the case to trial.

If he loses the trial, he will face anywhere between three years and 12½ years in prison.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Follow #StopFentanylNow

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

‘Mimic pill’ dealer connected to fatal overdose death pleads guilty to narcotic sales
Alleged ‘mimic pill’ dealers connected to fatal overdose death awaiting plea deals
Suspected fatal overdose in PV results in two arrests; investigation continues
Fentanyl dealer takes plea bargain, gets probation
PANT makes arrests involving alleged use, sale of fentanyl

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
01
Family Storytime
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries