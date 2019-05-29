OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 29
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Snake slithers out of toilet, bites Florida man on arm

A Florida man lifting a toilet seat was bitten by a 4-foot ball python similar to this one. Authorities said snake didn’t belong to the man and it was unclear how it got into his apartment. The snake is nonvenomous. (File photo)

A Florida man lifting a toilet seat was bitten by a 4-foot ball python similar to this one. Authorities said snake didn’t belong to the man and it was unclear how it got into his apartment. The snake is nonvenomous. (File photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 29, 2019 9 p.m.

ORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Authorities say a ball python slithered out of a toilet and bit a South Florida man on the arm.

Coral Springs police spokesman Chris Swinson said the man was treated at the scene after the 4-foot snake bit him when he lifted the toilet seat on Sunday morning. The snake is nonvenomous.

Swinson told news outlets the snake didn’t belong to the man and it was unclear how it got into the apartment.

The South Florida SunSentinel reports the Coral Springs Humane Society took the snake to a veterinarian’s office. It was being treated for a scale infection.

Over the years other creatures have found their way into toilets in South Florida, including an iguana freed by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue in March.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Seattle family discovers python in apartment toilet
11-foot python slithers into South Florida student's car
South Dakota man gets $190 fine for snake without leash
Slithering surprise found under hood of SUV in Wisconsin
Police: Man’s target practice leaves bulletholes in walls

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
01
Family Storytime
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries