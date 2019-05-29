Readers’ Choice winners to be notified Friday

The Daily Courier has given its readers a chance to vote for their favorite local businesses in its second annual Daily Courier Readers’ Choice Awards.

And awards day is Friday, May 31. Representatives from The Daily Courier will visit all 110 winners to personally congratulate them, Daily Courier Advertising Director Megan Smith said.

Overall, the 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards involved a total of 4,377 local businesses nominated by Courier readers. Readers nominated their favorite businesses in a variety of categories, including Food and Dining, Local Shopping, Arts and Entertainment, Automotive + RV, Just For Kids, Professional Services, Recreation, Health and Wellness, Home and Garden, Pets, and Bars and Nightlife.

Voting by Courier readers ended Friday, May 24, and more than 42,000 votes were cast. The winners were solely determined by votes from the readers.

All winners, like last year, will be celebrated at an event in July.

“There’s no better accolade for a local business to know that their friends and neighbors are supporting them,” Smith said. “This is all about celebrating local businesses.”