Readers’ Choice winners to be notified Friday
The Daily Courier has given its readers a chance to vote for their favorite local businesses in its second annual Daily Courier Readers’ Choice Awards.
And awards day is Friday, May 31. Representatives from The Daily Courier will visit all 110 winners to personally congratulate them, Daily Courier Advertising Director Megan Smith said.
Overall, the 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards involved a total of 4,377 local businesses nominated by Courier readers. Readers nominated their favorite businesses in a variety of categories, including Food and Dining, Local Shopping, Arts and Entertainment, Automotive + RV, Just For Kids, Professional Services, Recreation, Health and Wellness, Home and Garden, Pets, and Bars and Nightlife.
Voting by Courier readers ended Friday, May 24, and more than 42,000 votes were cast. The winners were solely determined by votes from the readers.
All winners, like last year, will be celebrated at an event in July.
“There’s no better accolade for a local business to know that their friends and neighbors are supporting them,” Smith said. “This is all about celebrating local businesses.”
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Amazing Places: Iron King Trail, Prescott Valley
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- ‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms
- Need2Know: SMARTgirls consignment shop; Dutch Bros in Prescott; and Sunsplash Pools & Spas brings Bullfrog spas
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
30
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
31
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
01
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
01
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
02
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...