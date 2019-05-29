OFFERS
Wed, May 29
Prescott Valley Police show off new K9s
Four young dogs set up department for next nine years of apprehension, interdiction

Prescott Valley Police Department K9 Officer Justin Ellison gets ready to release his new K9, Kato, for a PVPD K9 demonstration at Little Dealer Little Prices in Prescott Valley on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Prescott Valley Police Department K9 Officer Justin Ellison gets ready to release his new K9, Kato, for a PVPD K9 demonstration at Little Dealer Little Prices in Prescott Valley on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Max Efrein/Courier)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: May 29, 2019 9:09 p.m.

Prescott Valley Police show off their new K9s by Courier Video

In the past, police departments strove to find and train the most aggressive, fierce dogs imaginable to serve in their K9 units.

“It didn’t work,” said Paul Hines, a Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) K9 officer and National Police Canine Association trainer. “The dogs were biting out of fear.”

Nowadays, departments want tenacious, but friendly dogs that can both take down a suspect and mingle with the public seamlessly. To accomplish this, Hines said it is a matter of assigning a specific task to the dog and then rewarding it with affection and a toy.

“When we train our dogs, it’s all about a game,” he said. “That’s how we like to do it in Prescott Valley, and that’s the way the nation is actually moving toward.”

The public got to see this first-hand during a PVPD K9 meet and greet/demonstration on Wednesday, May 22. At one point, dozens of people were petting and socializing with the dogs. Later on, the dogs were showing off their suspect-apprehension skills by attacking PVPD officers wearing protective gear.

photo

One of Prescott Valley Police Department’s four new K9s shows off its ability to apprehend suspects during a PVPD K9 demonstration at Little Dealer Little Prices in Prescott Valley on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Max Efrein/Courier)

All four K9s at the demo are new to the department thanks to a generous donation from community members, PVPD said.

Hines traveled to the city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands in 2018 to personally choose and purchase the K9s. He intended to only buy three to replace three retiring PVPD K9s, but ended up meeting a 6-month-old Belgian Malinois pup that immediately impressed him with its intelligence and drive.

After a talk with donors and police command staff, he got approval to purchase the puppy as well.

“He’s my baby,” Hines said.

The four new K9s have been duel certified for narcotics detection and patrol work and are currently being trained to track scents as well.

“What you’re looking at right here is the next nine years of police dog service for the Town of Prescott Valley,” Hines said to the crowd that attended the demo.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

