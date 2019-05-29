Prescott Sister City group travels to Caborca for a cultural experience
Six members of the Caborca Committee of Prescott’s Sister City Association got an in-depth experience of Mexican culture and hospitality during a recent two-week Spanish Immersion program, thanks to the efforts of Caborca’s Sister City President Mario Leon Felix and his committee.
Members who attended the Spanish immersion in Caborca were Doris Theriault, Gloria Grimditch, Jan Whitney, Donna Willis, Cecil LaVance, and Toni Kaus. They were all hosted in private homes from March 24 through April 5, while attending daily Spanish instruction at one of the universities.
The group was greeted at Caborca City Hall, where it met Mayor Librado Macias Gonzalez, and later dined at his home with his wife, Lupita. They feasted on Caborcan beef while listening to his humorous stories. The garden meal ended with a Sonoran favorite, coyotas filled with ice cream.
A visit to the kindergarten in a low-income area that the two groups support was a bilingual learning experience, as kids and adults shared in the singing of “Wheels on the Bus” and “Old McDonald had a farm” in English and Spanish. They also visited the public library and a school for the disabled.
As part of a fully-rounded experience, they were offered bi-weekly dance classes at the Zumba studio of yet another Caborcan member, Fanny Hidalgo. Not only did the class involve music and dance steps, but a variety of hats and beautiful skirts that are used as part of traditional folklórico dances.
Members of the Prescott Sister City group will reciprocate the experience by hosting young people from Caborca during the summer for an English immersion program. The next scheduled visit is during the June 15 weekend when the Caborcans will join in for the Prescott group’s annual fundraiser, the Mile High Balloon Fest to be held at Mile High Middle School.
The Prescott-Caborca Sister City Association meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of every month at the Prescott Public Library. Everyone is welcome to attend and join in this cultural experience.
Contact Sukey Jones at sukeyinaz@q.com for more information or visit Prescott-az.gov/citymanagement/sistercities/Caborca.
Information provided by Susan Jones.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Amazing Places: Iron King Trail, Prescott Valley
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- ‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms
- Need2Know: SMARTgirls consignment shop; Dutch Bros in Prescott; and Sunsplash Pools & Spas brings Bullfrog spas
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
30
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
31
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
01
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
01
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
02
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...