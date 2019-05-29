OFFERS
Prescott Sister City group travels to Caborca for a cultural experience

Six members of the Caborca Committee of Prescott’s Sister City Association got an in-depth experience of Mexican culture and hospitality during a recent two-week Spanish Immersion program. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 29, 2019 10:45 p.m.

Six members of the Caborca Committee of Prescott’s Sister City Association got an in-depth experience of Mexican culture and hospitality during a recent two-week Spanish Immersion program, thanks to the efforts of Caborca’s Sister City President Mario Leon Felix and his committee.

Members who attended the Spanish immersion in Caborca were Doris Theriault, Gloria Grimditch, Jan Whitney, Donna Willis, Cecil LaVance, and Toni Kaus. They were all hosted in private homes from March 24 through April 5, while attending daily Spanish instruction at one of the universities.

The group was greeted at Caborca City Hall, where it met Mayor Librado Macias Gonzalez, and later dined at his home with his wife, Lupita. They feasted on Caborcan beef while listening to his humorous stories. The garden meal ended with a Sonoran favorite, coyotas filled with ice cream.

A visit to the kindergarten in a low-income area that the two groups support was a bilingual learning experience, as kids and adults shared in the singing of “Wheels on the Bus” and “Old McDonald had a farm” in English and Spanish. They also visited the public library and a school for the disabled.

As part of a fully-rounded experience, they were offered bi-weekly dance classes at the Zumba studio of yet another Caborcan member, Fanny Hidalgo. Not only did the class involve music and dance steps, but a variety of hats and beautiful skirts that are used as part of traditional folklórico dances.

Members of the Prescott Sister City group will reciprocate the experience by hosting young people from Caborca during the summer for an English immersion program. The next scheduled visit is during the June 15 weekend when the Caborcans will join in for the Prescott group’s annual fundraiser, the Mile High Balloon Fest to be held at Mile High Middle School.

The Prescott-Caborca Sister City Association meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of every month at the Prescott Public Library. Everyone is welcome to attend and join in this cultural experience.

Contact Sukey Jones at sukeyinaz@q.com for more information or visit Prescott-az.gov/citymanagement/sistercities/Caborca.

Information provided by Susan Jones.

