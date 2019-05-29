Obituary Notice: Jerald Williams
Originally Published: May 29, 2019 10:21 p.m.
Jerald Williams, born Jan. 19, 1951, in Salt Lake City, Utah, died May 10, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona.
Affordable Burial and Cremation are handling the final arrangements.
