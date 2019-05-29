Nonprofit in Brief: Sons of the American Revolution to honor WWII veterans June 8
The Prescott Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution invites WWII veterans to a luncheon on Saturday, June 8.
Meals will be provided at no cost to WWII vets and their escort. The event will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Guacamayas Mexican Grill, 1317 East Gurley St., Prescott.
The luncheon is to thank WWII veterans for their service and to reflect upon the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion and landings on June 6, 1944, during the Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II.
Jerome Wilna, WWII Navy veteran who was part of the D-Day Invasion will be the guest speaker.
For more information, call 928-533-1478.
AARF holding online fundraiser
AARF Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is holding an online drawing fundraiser.
The dining and entertainment fundraiser is offering a $1,000 package of gift certificates for nine different restaurants and six concerts, play, rodeo and zoo.
The drawing will end and the winning ticket will be drawn on June 15. One person will win it all. Tickets are 5 for $20.
For more information and to buy tickets, go to aarfanimalrescue.org, or Facebook AARF Animal Rescue.
Women March On donates $500 to Prescott Area Shelter Services
Yavapai County Women March On donated $500 to Prescott Area Shelter Services.
The PASS mission is to serve women, children, and veterans by providing temporary housing, resources, individualized case management, and a pathway to permanent housing. March On organizers Maria Lynam and Amy Hurst made the presentation.
PASS Executive Director Carmen Frederic reports that they generally serve around 136 women and children per year and since opening in 2007 have served well over 2,400 individuals, providing 49,000 bed nights. Frederic is proud that more than 88% of shelter guests successfully transition into permanent housing.
PASS has many needs including items such as office supplies including stamps, cleaning supplies, twin-sized bedding, and toiletries. They also need volunteers. For more information, visit https://prescottshelters.org.
Yavapai County Women March On is a group of local women who organized the women’s marches at the courthouse the last three Januarys. Visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/march011919.
