National Trails Day work day and picnic set for Saturday
Updated as of Wednesday, May 29, 2019 10:46 PM
Prescott National Forest will be the site of a National Trails Day work day and picnic event on Saturday, June 1.
National Trails Day encourages people to discover local trials, become active concerning trail issues and share their excitement for the outdoors. No experience is needed to participate in the event. There will be plenty of work for everyone and training will be provided. Come prepared with long sleeves, long pants, eye protection and sturdy work boots. Leather gloves and hard hats are provided; bike and other riding helmets are acceptable. Organizers suggest that participants bring a camp chair for lunch.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at Woodchute Trailhead. Take Forest Road 106 North from the Summit on Highway 89A; temporary signs will be posted. Arrive promptly at 8 a.m. for work day orientation. The work day project will entail new trail construction on Potato Patch Trail #531, part of the Verde Trails and Access Plan.
Registration is required. To ensure there is enough food and tools, please RSVP to Jason Williams at jason.a.williams@usda.gov or 928-777-2220.
Food, beverage, snacks and support are provided by the AZ Wilderness Association, Greater Prescott Outdoors Fund, Prescott Hiking Club, and Yavapai Trails Association.
For more, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov.
