Mayor, four council candidates file petitions
Mengarelli will run unopposed for re-election; primary election scheduled for Aug. 27
Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli will not face an opponent in his bid for a second term, and four local residents will vie for three seats on the Prescott City Council.
That was the scenario at the end of the day Wednesday, May 29 — the deadline for filing petitions to appear on the city’s Aug. 27 primary ballot.
Prescott City Clerk Maureen Scott reported late Wednesday that she had heard from no other prospective candidates since last week, when Mengarelli filed his petitions for mayor.
Earlier, four candidates had also filed petitions to run for the three council seats that will be decided this year.
The council candidates include: incumbents Jim Lamerson, Billie Orr, and Steve Sischka, and challenger Cathey Rusing.
All five of the candidates significantly exceeded the required minimum of 848 signatures of registered Prescott voters to get their names listed on the primary ballot.
Although a number of other local residents had inquired about the nominating process in the months leading up the deadline, Scott said she had heard back from only the five who ultimately filed.
Lamerson will be running for his fifth consecutive four-year term on the council, while Orr and Sischka are seeking a second term, and Rusing is running for her first term on the council. Mengarelli is seeking his second two-year term as mayor.
In order to be elected outright in the primary, candidates must receive a majority of valid ballots cast. Some years, all of the open seats have been filled in the primary, while in other years, a runoff election has been needed on the general election date.
This year’s general election is set for Nov. 5. If all of the open seats are filled in the primary, the city would not conduct a general election, unless another issue gets placed on the ballot.
Scott said no one has filed paperwork to get an initiative issue on the ballot to date.
The city’s deadline for letting the Yavapai County Elections department know that an initiative issue will be on the ballot will be July 8, and the deadline to get the actual ballot language to the county is Aug. 7.
Scott said any citizen initiative would require petitions containing signatures totaling at least 15 percent of the ballots cast in the last election.
Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.
