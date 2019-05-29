OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 29
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4
MLB

Colorado’s Jeff Hoffman reacts after striking out Arizona D-backs’ Eduardo Escobar with the bases loaded in a game Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Denver. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Colorado’s Jeff Hoffman reacts after striking out Arizona D-backs’ Eduardo Escobar with the bases loaded in a game Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Denver. (David Zalubowski/AP)

DENNIS GEORGATOS, Associated Press
Originally Published: May 29, 2019 9:50 p.m.

DENVER — Jeff Hoffman pitched five solid innings and beat out an infield single to drive in a key run as the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Brendan Rodgers had a two-run single and Trevor Story added three hits for the Rockies, who won their season-high fourth in a row at home and clinched a series win in the four-game set.

Carson Kelly homered and singled to drive in two runs for the Diamondbacks. Adam Jones also went deep and rookie first baseman Kevin Cron doubled twice and scored a run.

Hoffman (1-1) allowed three runs and seven hits, helping the Rockies get back to .500 at 27-27. He struck out six and walked two.

Scott Oberg got three outs for his first save.

Robbie Ray (4-2) gave up five runs — four earned — in 4 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out six as his four-game winning streak ended.

Arizona pulled within a run in the fifth on Jones’ two-out solo shot off Hoffman into the left field bleachers.

Colorado added a run in the bottom half on reliever Stefan Crichton’s errant pickoff throw to first, which allowed Nolan Arenado to score from third. But the Diamondbacks again got within a run on Kelly’s homer in the sixth off reliever Seunghwan Oh.

Trailing 2-1 going into the bottom of the fourth, the Rockies drew three consecutive walks from Ray to start the inning and all three scored. Rodgers singled to drive in a pair of runs and Hoffman had a two-out bunt single, scoring Ian Desmond from third as the Rockies moved in front 4-2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF David Peralta is expected to resume light baseball activities as soon as he intensifies his rehab work toward a return from right AC joint inflammation that landed him on the 10-day injured list a week ago.

Rockies: RHP Wade Davis is expected to throw a bullpen in the next day or two, his first since going on the 10-day injured list a week ago with a left oblique strain. ... LHP Chris Rusin, who began the season on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain, continued his rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque, where he threw one scoreless inning with two strikeouts. It was his eighth rehab appearance.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Taylor Clarke (1-1, 2.93 ERA) is set to make his third career start in Thursday’s series finale. Clarke earned his first big league win in his last outing, allowing three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings against San Francisco.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (2-6, 6.71 ERA) is seeking his first win since April 18 against Philadelphia. He has gone 1-3 with an 8.65 ERA in five starts at home this season.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

MLB — Arizona 9, Colorado 4 Owings, Lamb lead D-backs past Rockies
Lamb homers, drives in 4 as Diamondbacks beat Rockies, 10-5
Gonzalez homers twice, Rockies beat D-backs, again
Tapia's grand slam leads Rockies over Diamondbacks 11-10
Ahmed’s RBI single lifts D-backs 7-6 over Rockies

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
01
Family Storytime
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries