Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4
MLB
DENVER — Jeff Hoffman pitched five solid innings and beat out an infield single to drive in a key run as the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Wednesday night.
Brendan Rodgers had a two-run single and Trevor Story added three hits for the Rockies, who won their season-high fourth in a row at home and clinched a series win in the four-game set.
Carson Kelly homered and singled to drive in two runs for the Diamondbacks. Adam Jones also went deep and rookie first baseman Kevin Cron doubled twice and scored a run.
Hoffman (1-1) allowed three runs and seven hits, helping the Rockies get back to .500 at 27-27. He struck out six and walked two.
Scott Oberg got three outs for his first save.
Robbie Ray (4-2) gave up five runs — four earned — in 4 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out six as his four-game winning streak ended.
Arizona pulled within a run in the fifth on Jones’ two-out solo shot off Hoffman into the left field bleachers.
Colorado added a run in the bottom half on reliever Stefan Crichton’s errant pickoff throw to first, which allowed Nolan Arenado to score from third. But the Diamondbacks again got within a run on Kelly’s homer in the sixth off reliever Seunghwan Oh.
Trailing 2-1 going into the bottom of the fourth, the Rockies drew three consecutive walks from Ray to start the inning and all three scored. Rodgers singled to drive in a pair of runs and Hoffman had a two-out bunt single, scoring Ian Desmond from third as the Rockies moved in front 4-2.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Diamondbacks: OF David Peralta is expected to resume light baseball activities as soon as he intensifies his rehab work toward a return from right AC joint inflammation that landed him on the 10-day injured list a week ago.
Rockies: RHP Wade Davis is expected to throw a bullpen in the next day or two, his first since going on the 10-day injured list a week ago with a left oblique strain. ... LHP Chris Rusin, who began the season on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain, continued his rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque, where he threw one scoreless inning with two strikeouts. It was his eighth rehab appearance.
UP NEXT
Diamondbacks: RHP Taylor Clarke (1-1, 2.93 ERA) is set to make his third career start in Thursday’s series finale. Clarke earned his first big league win in his last outing, allowing three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings against San Francisco.
Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (2-6, 6.71 ERA) is seeking his first win since April 18 against Philadelphia. He has gone 1-3 with an 8.65 ERA in five starts at home this season.
