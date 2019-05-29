ERAU women’s hoops signs Susie Reynoso
College Basketball
PRESCOTT — Embry-Riddle women’s basketball fortified its talented and stacked roster for the 2019-2020 season by adding another solid piece in Susie Reynoso, an incoming freshman out of San Marcos, Calif.
The 5-foot-9 forward will come in to provide some nice depth to the Eagles’ loaded frontcourt. Reynoso was a standout during her years at Mission Hills High School, helping lead the team to back-to-back open division championship appearances in her junior and senior seasons. She also received two All-League recognitions in the highly competitive California Interscholastic Federation.
“We’re excited about Susie joining our program here at Embry-Riddle,” Head Coach Michael Trujillo said in a press release. “She has a great skill set offensively and is very active on defense. She plays with a high motor that will fit right in with our system.”
Embry-Riddle is hoping the addition of Reynoso will help put the Eagles over the top as they were mere minutes away from winning last year’s California Pacific Conference regular season and tournament championship but fell to No. 11 University of Antelope Valley 76-66.
Academically, Reynoso plans to study forensic psychology. She was also named to San Diego’s All-Academic team in her final two seasons at Mission Hills.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
