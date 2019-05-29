OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 29
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: No excusing poor manners

mugshot photo
By Annie Lane
Originally Published: May 29, 2019 8:37 p.m.

Dear Annie: I was brought up to say, “Excuse me,” when someone was in the way and I needed to pass. I have noticed when I say this to younger people they reply, “Oh, you’re fine,” and don’t move.

One day a store employee was blocking the aisle with boxes all around, making it impossible to navigate, and I said, “Excuse me.” When she replied, “Oh you’re fine,” I said, “I know I’m fine, I need you to move so I can pass.” She seemed confused.

Is this phrase obsolete? Am I clueless about today’s terminology? Or is it people of a certain age that don’t know or weren’t taught what “excuse me” means? — Please Move

Dear Excuse Me: Saying, “Excuse me” is not a young or old person thing; it is merely a polite thing to do. Saying, “Oh, you’re fine” as a response seems like the person, whether old or young, is oblivious to social standards.

If you need to get by, the polite way to ask someone to move is to say, “Excuse me” or “Pardon me.” You can always add, “I need to get by.”

Dear Annie: I need your help! I recently married my college sweetheart. Everything has been great. We met in Boston in college and moved to New York City for both of our jobs and to be close to his family. I grew up on a farm in Minnesota.

My husband’s parents have been really kind and welcoming to me. His mother is extremely fashionable and chic. Think Anna Wintour. Sometimes I find her beauty and grace a little intimidating. But her kindness slowly melts any fear.

Her birthday is fast approaching, and my husband has entrusted me with finding her a beautiful piece of jewelry that will be a gift from both him and his father. He is an only child, so now I have sort of taken on the role of daughter. I am very flattered by all the love and acceptance I receive from my in-laws, but in the fashion department I am a farm girl at heart. Think T-shirt and blue jeans as my go-to.

Do you have any suggestions as what to give as a gift to my fabulously chic mother-in-law?? — Blue Jean Daughter-in-Law

Dear Blue Jean Girl: Congratulations on your marriage. Your husband and his parents sound very loving, and being just married in a new city is such an exciting time of your life.

As far as your mother-in-law, my guess is that having a daughter-in-law as thoughtful and loving as you are is the biggest gift she could ask for. So rest assured that whatever material item you give to her will be appreciated because you already gave her the great gift of marrying her son.

However, every woman loves jewelry. You might want to look for a designer, such as Brent Neale, with the goal being to find jewelry that is colorful, nature inspired, timeless and, most importantly, just makes the wearer of their pieces happy.

“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Annie: Be truthful about not responding to texts right away
Dear Annie: You’re eating that?
Dear Annie: Daughter-in-law eyeing ring an etiquette no-no
Dear Annie: Family member won’t pay for damage
Dear Annie: Who’s the idiot?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
01
Family Storytime
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries