Calendar of Events: May 30-June 2, 2019
Originally Published: May 29, 2019 9:38 p.m.
Updated as of Wednesday, May 29, 2019 10:29 PM
Thursday, May 30
- “Support Along The Way, For Those With Alzheimer's & Their Families” Senior Connection presentation with the Alzheimer's Association, noon to 1 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Dr, Prescott. 928-778-3747.
- You Too! Mentor training, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.
- Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop. Free, all ages.
Friday, May 31
- TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264
- Star talk at Acker Park, located near downtown at the south end of Virginia Avenue. This free, one-hour program begins at 8:30 p.m. Learn to identify the spring constellations, ancient myths about the stars and modern astronomical discoveries. Call John at 928-717-6014.
- Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
- Free chamber music concert, 6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E Gurley St., Prescott. The Manzanita String Quartet presents Mendelssohn E-flat major, opus 12; plus Prière (from Suite Gothique) by Boëllmann (organ) and a piano/organ duet. All are welcome. Facebook.com/manzanitasq.
- Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
- Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.
- Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.
- Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org. info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.
Saturday, June 1
- Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers running model trains, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Gateway Mall near the play area. Magic/Mystery Trolley for you to enjoy.
- Summer Reading Blast Off, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
- National Trails Day work day and picnic, 8 a.m. to noon, Prescott National Forest, Woodchute Trailhead. Take Forest Road 106 North from the Summit on Highway 89A Come prepared with long sleeves, long pants, eye protection, and sturdy work boots. Leather gloves and hard hats are provided, bike and other riding helmets are acceptable. Registration is required.Contact Jason Williams at jason.a.williams@usda.gov or 928-777-2220.
- United Animal Friends “Kitten Kaboodle” adoption event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Petco in Prescott. 928-778-2924, www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.
- Saturday Night Talk Series. Walking the Path: Spiritual Process and the Gurdjieff Work, 7 p.m., Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. $5 donation.
- Experience the Sound of Soul, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
- Prehistoric pit houses at Willow Lake Heritage Park open from 10 a.m. to noon. located next to the parking lot by the bathroom above the boat ramp parking lot. A docent from the local archaeology society will be on hand to answer questions and show a few artifacts.
- Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.
- Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org. info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.
- Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary
Sunday, June 2
- Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
- Prescott Origami Fanatics: The Triangle Base, 1:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Paper is provided. All ages.
- Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.
- Prescott Antique Show & Vintage Market, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive, Prescott. Admission $3. Free parking. www.prescottantiqueshow.com.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Amazing Places: Iron King Trail, Prescott Valley
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- ‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms
- Need2Know: SMARTgirls consignment shop; Dutch Bros in Prescott; and Sunsplash Pools & Spas brings Bullfrog spas
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
30
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
31
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
01
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
01
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
02
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...