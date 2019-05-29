Arizona District 10 Majors Tournament of Champions starts Friday in Chino Valley

CHINO VALLEY — Since Prescott and Chino Valley’s Little League Majors teams will be suiting up without some of their best players at the Arizona District 10 Tournament of Champions (TOC) May 31-June 2, it may be tougher to determine a clear-cut title favorite.

Two Prescott players and a pair of Chino Valley players are traveling with the 12-and-Under Prescott Rebels Club ball team to Milford, New York, for the Cooperstown Dreams Park National Invitational Tournament from June 1-8, tossing a wild card into the mix.

The eight-team, single-elimination TOC begins with the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, when Prescott faces Wickenburg at Chino Valley’s Community Center Park ballfields, located at the corner of Perkinsville Road and Road 1 East.

Defending champ Prescott Valley battles Bagdad in the evening’s other quarterfinal at 7:30.

Chino Valley won’t play its quarterfinal until 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, against Agua Fria. Camp Verde takes on Verde Valley immediately beforehand, at 9 a.m.

The four winners of those games qualify for the semifinals at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. The championship is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2.

What follows is a brief breakdown for the Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley teams, which were the lone squads to vie for the crown in the 2018 TOC. Prescott Valley’s Team Hunt defeated Verde Valley to claim last year’s championship.

PRESCOTT

True Value lost the Prescott Little League Majors City Championship to unbeaten Farmers Insurance on May 17. However, the former’s representing Prescott at the TOC because the latter’s sending four of its players to New York with the 12U Rebels and, therefore, couldn’t field a full team.

Dorian Sanderford, True Value’s manager who’s traveling to New York as a Rebels coach, said pitcher and three-hole hitter Jake Diener, 11, leads the team alongside pitcher Tommy Richardson, 12, a three-year Majors player.

Diener has shown that he can throw his fastball and changeup for strikes.

“They deserve this,” Sanderford said of his True Value team, which rallied this spring after finishing in second-to-last place in Prescott LL Majors play last year. “We’re representing TOC this year, and those boys should be proud. We fought back this year and we played hard.”

Pitcher/shortstop Caden Bernier, 12, and catcher Logan Perry, 12, are standouts, too, for interim manager Lee Richardson.

“I expect them to do a good job, and I’m wishing them the best,” Sanderford said. “Looking at the bracket, it’s shaped up to give us a decent chance to go pretty far in the tournament. Like any baseball game, it’s gonna be determined by pitching. So, if we pitch well, we have a chance to beat anybody.”

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Team Martin fields a “pretty young team,” as Prescott Valley manager Jeremy Martin says, but he’s quick to mention that he’s “pretty stacked” with “12 good ones [players]” on his roster.

“We’ll get 10 of our 12 [players] back next year, which is pretty rare,” Martin added. “We actually drafted a young team last year in hopes of having a good team next year, but they got on it pretty early this year.”

Leadoff hitter/shortstop/pitcher Sammy Villafana, 11, cleanup batter/outfielder/catcher Jeremy Reynolds, 12, ace pitcher/third baseman/shortstop Connor Wallace, 10, catcher/second baseman Nick Martin, 10, and outfielder/second baseman Trevor Field, 11, star for Team Martin, which owns a 14-3 record this season.

“Most of our big innings start when [Villafana] can get on base for us, which he’s done all year,” manager Martin said.

Manager Martin added that he bats all 12 of his players in a game and does only defensive subbing.

“We have a good shot at going very deep [in the tournament] because of our depth in pitching – we have six or seven kids that can start and finish any game,” he said. “What’s really helped our team all year is defense. But we’re solid pitching and defensively, and when we’re hitting, it’s really hard to stop us.”

CHINO VALLEY

Chino Valley manager Adam Schuster’s headed to New York with the Rebels, handing over the coaching reins to assistant coaches Mike Pickett and Freddy Garcia for the TOC.

Pitcher/infielder Blake Roskopf, 11, pitcher/infielder Freddy Garcia, 12, and pitcher/infielder Kaycin Pickett, 10, guide a nine-player roster.

Infielder/outfielder Kaiyan Files, infielder/outfielder Cole Peterson, infielder Teagan DeBono, and outfielders Mark Perkins, Dakota Schmidt and Cort Tomerlin round out the group.

“We’re excited to host the tournament,” coach Pickett said.

