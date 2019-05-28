OFFERS
Williams: OK, where’s the other one?
One Man’s Rant

mugshot photo
By Wil Williams
Originally Published: May 28, 2019 4:57 p.m.

There are mystical forces at work in the universe. One of them that receives too little attention is the verity that if two of something make up a set, one will always be missing.

The most common example is socks. They’re supposed to travel in pairs, but how many times on laundry day does one of a pair fail to appear? I know this is a significant challenge for mankind since a couple of years ago I ran across a website for an organization that exists only to find mates for lonely socks. I don’t remember where I found this website, so if you’re looking for a sock mate, I can’t help. There are lots of websites for sock monkeys, however. I don’t know if they come in pairs.

Another example of relationships gone bad involves shoe laces. Several times over my life, I’ve opened a drawer to find ONE shoe lace. I know I bought two. I have absolutely no interest in ONE shoe lace!

Is there a saint responsible for inanimate single survivors? Who is the patron saint of disenfranchised hosiery, for example? I know St. Roch is the patron of dogs. Why do dogs have a patron saint and shoe laces don’t? Just for your files, St. Roch is also the patron saint of bachelors, surgeons and people who have been falsely accused of crimes. One might ask why St. Roch signed up for such a disparate collection of causes. But I won’t in this column.

In my experience, gloves refuse to stay committed to a relationship. I have three gloves in the shed, none matching the others. There should be an Association for Right-handed Gloves, for example, that could merge with the Association for Left-Handed Gloves. God knows, there’s an association for everything. Except gloves.

I gave up cuff links decades ago. Not because I didn’t like them or the confounded process of actually trying to insert the damned things into a starched shirt cuff with one hand, but simply because when I was ready to go somewhere semi-formal, both of them weren’t.

There’s a myriad of reasons I’m thankful to be male instead of the other gender (according to my biology book there are only two genders, Facebook). One of the reasons is that I’m not expected to wear earrings. I know as surely as the Phoenix Suns fires its manager every year, that I’d never appear in public with a matching set of them. The wife reported that one of her earrings was missing not long ago. I found it hiding in the tufts of the bathroom rug. Escape artistry is not a common talent among gold earrings, I’m learning.

I also thank the biological gods that I’m not Asian. How would I ever maintain a healthy existence with only one chop stick? I’ll never take up knitting. Among the 27 reasons is that I probably couldn’t accomplish much with only one knitting needle.

Some years ago, whilst rummaging through childhood memorabilia, I encountered ONE ice skate from the Bronze Age when I was around 10 years old. That skate brought back lots of memories of freezing my nether regions off in the Midwest winters. I could only imagine all the memories that would have flooded back if I’d found BOTH skates.

All is not lost. As of this date, I think I still have two kidneys and two lungs. I even know roughly where they are.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.

