Summer is certain free fun for children, teens and families at Prescott Valley Library

Schools out! Time for children and teens to stretch their imaginations by checking out what’s up at the Prescott Valley Public Library.

Everything from a two-day Harry Potter extravaganza to robotics; pajama story times for families and an introduction to the didgeridoo, an ancient wind instrument native to Australia. The best part — everything is free. Some registrations are required for space, but at no cost to parents or kids.

Teen Librarian Jeff Howick is excited to invite teen Harry Potter fans to attend the two-day, Hogwarts summer camp; registration is required.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 20-21, the campers will be divided into four houses from the J.K. Rowling’s book series: Godric Gryffindor, Salazar Slytherin, Helga Hufflepuff and Rowena Ravenclaw. They will be treated to book themed workshops and activities; a magic potion class, a Defense Against the Dark lesson with a karate instructor, even a Quidditch game competition.

Interested in robotics? Want to try out a three-D printer? How about making some slime? All that and more will be possible the day before the camp, June 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the library’s Makers Faire.

For this event, children and teens are able to come and explore a variety of STEAM (Science, Technology, Art and Mathematics) adventures. The participants might want to think about finding ways to earn a little cash beforehand because there will be vendors selling various items to take home, Howick explained.

On Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens are invited to come test their competitive skills for Dungeons and Dragons.

For younger children, the library will be offering reading programs and a wide range of other mind-stretching activities throughout the summer — each Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. there will be specialty programs on a first-come, first-serve basis with the library website the place to check the theme of the day. Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the children’s library will be open for crafts, board games, and reading.

On Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. children’s librarian Lynette Christensen said there will be an introduction to an ancient Australian wind instrument, the didgeridoo.

Of course, children and teens are encouraged to participate in the library’s annual summer “Universe of Stories” reading program that kicks off on June 1 and continues through July. Goodie bags and prize drawings will be offered to all participants.

Christensen said the goal of the summer reading program is to make “reading a habit.”

She said children and teens will not be directed to any particular books, but rather encouraged to select books that intrigue them. Research suggests that students who read at least 20 minutes a day in the summer are better able to retain what they learned during the school year, she said.

At the end of summer, the library will host its second-annual, all-age adventure, “Fandomania,” that last generated some 3,000 participants.

The comic book character-inspired event is scheduled for July 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature everything from costume contests to a Fortnight dance battle. Attenders can try out virtual reality, romp in a Bouncy castle and compete in Dungeons and Dragons and other such game contests.

“It’s going to be really huge,” Howick assured.

Both Howick and Christensen encourage families to check out all of the summer offerings as they are certain there will be something that will appeal to their child or teen.

For more information, or to register, visit www.pvlib.net or pvpl.azsummerreading.org. 928-759-3047.