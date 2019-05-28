OFFERS
State budget includes Hotshot funding of $7M over 7 years to city
Money will help lower pension debt

Prescott City Hall on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Prescott City Hall on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: May 28, 2019 10:57 p.m.

Over the next seven years, Prescott’s effort to pay down its $69 million pension debt will get a $1-million-per-year assist from the State of Arizona.

The Prescott City Council learned Tuesday, May 28, that the state budget approved early that morning by the Legislature included a $1-million-per-year allocation over the next seven years to go toward the city’s pension debt related to the 2013 Granite Mountain Hotshot tragedy.

Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager, reported to the council the state budget for the coming fiscal year had been approved at about 1 a.m.

“And we have some good news — the Hotshot funding is in the budget,” Goodman said.

In response to a question from Mayor Greg Mengarelli about whether the $1 million would automatically be included in each of the next six years’ budget, Goodman noted that the allocation is included in the state’s “base budget” and that it “will automatically be there unless somebody removes it.”

In 2013, after 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire on June 30, the Legislature approved a similar type allocation.

At that time, the state dedicated $5 million — $1 million a year over five years — toward the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) pensions for the six fallen Hotshots who had been permanent employees with the city.

Although $5 million was the pension-cost estimate at the time, four more families of Hotshots ultimately won claims for pension benefits. That added to the city’s costs, as did a higher-than-anticipated pension cost for the original six Hotshots.

After the council meeting, Mengarelli said he was “very pleased” with the state’s decision to add $7 million more to city’s Hotshot-pension obligations. The $7 million will be in addition to the original $5 million, as well as $1 million that was allocated last year — for a total of $13 million in state money.

Mengarelli pointed out that part of the reasoning for the state funding was that the Granite Mountain Hotshots were defending state land when the 19 died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire.

Prescott Budget and Finance Director Mark Woodfill said the additional $7 million in state money would help the city pay down its $69 million unfunded PSPRS liability sooner, but he was uncertain of the exact impact, noting that a number of variables would go into the timing.

“Obviously, it will reduce the time it takes to pay it off,” Woodfill said. “But there are a lot of actuarial assumptions that will fluctuate (over the next seven years).”

Along with the state money, Prescott voters approved a 0.75 percent sales tax in 2017 to help pay down the city’s pension debt. For the coming fiscal year, the city plans to put the annual revenue from that tax — estimated at about $13 million — toward the debt, in addition to the $7.3 million annual payment that the PSPRS requires.

The state’s $1 million will be in addition to the total $20.7 million from the city — for a total of $21.1 million going to the city’s PSPRS debt in the coming fiscal year

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

