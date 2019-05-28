Ruling will affect other medical marijuana court cases, legal experts say

Now that marijuana concentrates are indisputably legal for medical marijuana patients to possess and use in Arizona following a state Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday, May 28, what happens to those patients who have already experienced related legal punishment prior to this decision?

That question is currently on the minds of both medical marijuana advocates and those in charge of administering justice.

For some, such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arizona, the answer is clear.

“Any medical marijuana patient in jail or prison, or being prosecuted for possessing marijuana extracts, must be immediately released and any charges must be dismissed,” ACLU of Arizona Criminal Justice Staff Attorney Jared Keenan said in a statement on the ruling.

Dennis McGrane, chief deputy in the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office, doesn’t perceive it so simply.

“We’re going to sit down, review the Jones decision and determine where we’re going to go from here,” he said.

The court’s ruling on Tuesday is related to the case of Rodney Jones, who was arrested in 2013 in Yavapai County for being in possession of 0.05 of an ounce of hashish, despite the fact he has a state-issued card allowing him to possess marijuana, and despite the fact he obtained the drug from a state-licensed dispensary. He was prosecuted by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office and sentenced to and served 2½ years in prison.

McGrane’s belief is that two things will have to be considered before any concrete actions can be taken in regard to former, current and future medical marijuana resin extract cases.

One relates to the quantity of marijuana resin extract a medical marijuana patient is allowed to possess. According to the Arizona Medical Marijuana Act, patients cannot have more than 2.5 ounces of “usable marijuana” in their possession at any time. How that amount converts to extract needs to be looked at carefully, McGrane said.

“Once we figure out that, it may lead to a different conclusion, but [the Supreme Court] really did leave it hanging,” McGrane said.

The other consideration is how federal law still conflicts with state law over marijuana’s legality.

“Eventually that issue will have to be decided,” McGrane said.

But given what he knows at the moment, McGrane said patients who have been prosecuted in the past due to possession and/or use of marijuana concentrates can likely pursue post-conviction relief under rule 32. They may, however, have to prove to a judge that the amount they were in possession of did not exceed the 2-1/2-ounce threshold.

Pending cases will likely face the same barrier before being resolved, he said, and his office may still try to apply federal penalties to some of them. Barring these possibilities, future prosecutions for the possession or use of marijuana extracts are not likely.

“I don’t think you’ll see any new cases,” he said “That would be my take on it based on this decision.”

