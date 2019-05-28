Roadway repair will restrict I-17 near Sunset Point on Wednesday
The Arizona Department of Transportation has scheduled pavement repair work on Interstate 17 near Sunset Point on Wednesday, May 29, according to a news release.
Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) near Sunset Point between milepost 255 and 252 from 7 to 10 a.m.
The speed limit in the work zone will be reduced to 45 mph.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
