OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 28
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says

John Felipe Jaimes, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada was arrested just south of Prescott late Monday, May 27, after a police pursuit that started near Anthem. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy)

John Felipe Jaimes, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada was arrested just south of Prescott late Monday, May 27, after a police pursuit that started near Anthem. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: May 28, 2019 8:45 a.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, May 28, 2019 10:49 AM

Related Video

Police pursuit Monday, May 27, 2019

Video embed provided by Nicholas Lauer.

A police pursuit through Prescott and Prescott Valley Monday night, May 27, ended when the suspect drove a stolen car off a cliff, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS).

On Monday at around 9 p.m., AZDPS troopers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle, which they located on Highway 74 (Carefree Highway) near Interstate 17 just south of Anthem.

The suspect refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit from northbound I-17 that eventually came through Prescott and Prescott Valley. During the pursuit, the suspect reportedly avoided spike strips and tried to carjack two vehicles, but was unsuccessful.

The pursuit ended on Highway 89 when the suspect drove over a cliff in the southbound lanes near milepost 303.

The suspect then bailed out of the vehicle but was located in the trees and arrested. He was identified as John Felipe Jaimes, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jaimes was treated for only minor injuries and then booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on charges of theft of means of transportation, failure to comply with a police officer, endangerment, false reporting, driving under the influence (DUI) to the slightest degree, two counts of aggravated DUI and criminal damage.

Police pursuit Monday, May 27, 2019 - Google My Maps

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
Winter weather, disabled vehicles close I-40, US 93 in Kingman
Woman who claimed she was kidnapped arrested in Prescott homicide case
Arizona woman accused of smuggling 2 Mexican men into US
Armed robber wearing body armor shot in face by Kingman police

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
28
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries