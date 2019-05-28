OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 28
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescribed burns planned for Bradshaw Ranger District beginning Wednesday

Prescribed burn activity in Bradshaw Ranger District. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

Prescribed burn activity in Bradshaw Ranger District. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 28, 2019 4:39 p.m.

Fire managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to continue taking advantage of favorable weather conditions and treat the following areas with prescribed fire starting May 29:

Groom RX – Approximately 120 acres located approximately 4 miles south of Prescott, along Marapai Road. Miller RX – Approximately 556 acres located approximately 4 miles west of Prescott, along the Thumb Butte Road. Williams Peak RX – Approximately 459 acres located approximately 4 miles west of Prescott, along FS Road 373. Sierra RX – Approximately 358 acres located approximately 4 miles west of Prescott, along the Thumb Butte Road and FS Road 373.

Forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of all prescribed burn units as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area. Drivers should be prepared for short delays adjacent to operations along FS Roads. In addition, Trails #392 Garden Grove Trail, #324 Garden Party Trail, #362 Thumb Butte Bypass Trail, #264 West Spruce Trail, #333 Honey Bucket Trail and White Rock Trailhead will be closed during prescribed fire operations.

Prescribed fires are one of the most effective tools available to resource managers for restoring fire-adapted ecosystems. These burns will mimic natural fires by reducing hazardous fuels accumulations, and reintroduce fire into a fire dependent system; recycling nutrients and increasing habitat diversity. Prescribed fires are managed with firefighter and public safety as the first priority.

All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather forecasts, fuels moisture levels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

Messages will be posted to social media when managed fires are ignited on the Prescott National Forest:

• Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/)

• Twitter (https://twitter.com/PrescottNF?lang=en)

The public can obtain additional fire information via the following:

• Prescott NF Forest Website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/

• Twitter: @PrescottNF

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/

• Bradshaw Ranger District: 928-443-8000.

Information provided by USDA Forest Service.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescribed burn planned in Prescott Basin this week
Pile burning planned through July 18 in Prescott Basin
Groom Creek prescribed burn planned for May 17-24
Forest Service plans pile burning through July 25
Prescribed burns planned through Oct. 4 on Bradshaw Ranger District

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
28
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries