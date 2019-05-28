Prescribed burns planned for Bradshaw Ranger District beginning Wednesday

Fire managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to continue taking advantage of favorable weather conditions and treat the following areas with prescribed fire starting May 29:

Groom RX – Approximately 120 acres located approximately 4 miles south of Prescott, along Marapai Road. Miller RX – Approximately 556 acres located approximately 4 miles west of Prescott, along the Thumb Butte Road. Williams Peak RX – Approximately 459 acres located approximately 4 miles west of Prescott, along FS Road 373. Sierra RX – Approximately 358 acres located approximately 4 miles west of Prescott, along the Thumb Butte Road and FS Road 373.



Forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of all prescribed burn units as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area. Drivers should be prepared for short delays adjacent to operations along FS Roads. In addition, Trails #392 Garden Grove Trail, #324 Garden Party Trail, #362 Thumb Butte Bypass Trail, #264 West Spruce Trail, #333 Honey Bucket Trail and White Rock Trailhead will be closed during prescribed fire operations.

Prescribed fires are one of the most effective tools available to resource managers for restoring fire-adapted ecosystems. These burns will mimic natural fires by reducing hazardous fuels accumulations, and reintroduce fire into a fire dependent system; recycling nutrients and increasing habitat diversity. Prescribed fires are managed with firefighter and public safety as the first priority.

All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather forecasts, fuels moisture levels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

