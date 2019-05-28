Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
After crashing their motorcycle over Memorial Day weekend, 58-year-olds Jesse Gerhardt Jr. and Tamara Kelley were listed in critical condition at a Phoenix-area hospital, according to the Prescott Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.
Both were flown via helicopter to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center on Sunday shortly after 5 p.m. when a Prescott Fire Department crew with Engine 72 found them lying in the road immediately following the accident.
The firefighters were returning from another call when they spotted the accident near the intersection of Gurley Street and Overland Trail and stopped to help.
The engine’s captain radioed for additional engines, ambulances and a battalion chief to assist, according to a Prescott Fire press release late Sunday night.
Gerhardt, the driver, and Kelley were traveling eastbound on Gurley on a 1999 Harley Davidson Road King when according to witness statements, moved across three lanes of traffic into the right turn lane for Overland Trail.
“The driver failed to negotiate the turn and struck the concrete curb to the median separating the entrance and exit lanes for Overland Trail,” Prescott Police spokesperson Corey Kasun said in a press release Tuesday. “Both Gerhardt and Kelley were ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the collision.”
Gerhardt, from Phoenix, and Kelley, a Mayer resident, sustained significant injuries. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to both Prescott fire and police statements.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident and it is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor, according to Prescott Police.
Officers with the Traffic Safety Section continue to investigate the cause of the accident. Prescott PD is seeking additional witnesses and is asking if anyone has any information regarding Sunday’s incident to contact Officer Dan Bardon at 928-777-1999.
