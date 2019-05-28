Photos: New roundabout to get new bronze, ‘If Horses Could Talk’

Kathy Murphy-Reilly shows Prescott City Councilman Steve Sischka a miniature of Bill Nebeker’s “If Horses Could Talk” at the Bronzesmith Fine Art Foundry and Gallery’s annual open house Friday, May 24, 2019.

The full-size bronze statue, standing at 14 feet, is expected to be installed at a Highway 89 roundabout at the northern entrance to the City of Prescott.

