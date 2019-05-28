Pet Focus: Olaf - Chino Valley Animal Shelter

Hey there! My name is Olaf and the shelter staff believe I am between 5 and 6 years old. I am a neutered male Chihuahua mix. I was found as a stray and brought to the shelter for safe keeping. The staff have fallen in love with me. Although somewhat timid, I warm up quickly and love to snuggle. I enjoy walks and burying myself in my blankets. I like other dogs, people of all ages, and cats. If you would like to meet me, please stop by the shelter today!

The Chino Valley Animal Shelter is at 1950 Voss Drive. Call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.