OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 28
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Outdoor briefs: Adopt a tortoise, apply for big game tags, enter super raffle, free fishing day

You can adopt a tortoise through Arizona Game and Fish Department. Contrary to many assumptions, desert tortoises can be interactive and provide companionship without as many demands as a cat or dog. (AZGFD photo)

You can adopt a tortoise through Arizona Game and Fish Department. Contrary to many assumptions, desert tortoises can be interactive and provide companionship without as many demands as a cat or dog. (AZGFD photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: May 28, 2019 2:06 p.m.

Go to the Arizona Game and Fish Department and adopt a tortoise.

According to the department, “Desert tortoises offer a unique alternative to more traditional family pets and can teach many of the same life lessons to children, including responsibility, compassion, and commitment. Contrary to many assumptions, desert tortoises can be interactive and provide companionship without as many demands as a cat or dog.”

You can adopt a tortoise thru the department, but there are rules you must follow before you can be given one. You must have a securely enclosed yard or a separate enclosure in the yard. The enclosed area must include an appropriate shelter for the tortoise to escape Arizona’s extreme summer and winter temperatures.

For more information adopting a tortoise, contact the Region 3 office of the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 928-692-7700.

It’s time to apply online for fall big game tags

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has announced it is now taking online applications for Fall 2019 big-game tags. Tags for deer, turkey, bighorn sheep, and bison are available, and the harvest objectives for the over-the-counter bear and mountain lion tags have been set.

The last day to apply for these tags is June 11.

Early bird drawing for 14th annual Arizona Big Game Super Raffle

May 31 is the deadline to apply for the early bird drawing for the 14th annual Arizona Big Game Super Raffle. For those that enter early, they will be eligible for to receive one of five Vortex Ranger 1800 Rangefinders.

For each online order for raffle tickets, a sportsman will receive one chance to win a rangefinder through an incentive drawing.

In Arizona, $6.8 million has been raised through these raffles for wildlife and wildlife conservation in Arizona.

For more information go to http://arizonabiggamesuperraffle.com.

Free fishing day in Arizona is June 1

Anglers can fish Arizona waters for free on Saturday, June 1 as part of the celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week from June 1-9, 2019. Anglers will not be required to have a fishing license to fish in any public waters in Arizona. Bag limits and other regulations are still in effect and must be observed.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Adopt a tortoise!
Game & Fish seeks tortoise homes
Adopt a tortoise program now available locally
Adoptive Prescott area homes sought for desert tortoises
The perfect pet - Tortoises now available for adoption in Prescott area

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
28
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries