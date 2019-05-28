OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 29
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: William Patrick O’Hagan

William Patrick O’Hagan

William Patrick O’Hagan

Originally Published: May 28, 2019 10:40 p.m.

William Patrick O’Hagan started his journey on Nov. 21, 1937, behind the buckin’ chutes of a rodeo produced by his father, Candy Hammer, in Chicago, Illinois. As a film actor, director, Army Paratrooper Veteran, horseback enthusiast, and original Cowboy, he left this journey on May 19, 2019.

Bill was a rare combination of a man who had an enormous zest for life and a firm understanding of what was truly important - living life with those he loved and those who were his true friends.

He often spoke of his sweet mother MaryLou, and how much he adored her. He also loved horses, dogs, film and movies, especially the numerous ones in which he’d had character parts over the years. He also loved Egg Custard pie.

Bill had a special knack of turning his experiences and observations into stories and crafting them into possible scripts. There will be a celebration of Bill’s life at his favorite place for breakfast, Hotel St. Michael’s, in the Ballroom, in historical downtown Prescott on Saturday, June 1, from 10:30 until noon.

Bill has outlived all his family but is survived by many friends here in Prescott and those in other parts of the country. For the past three years, he has been assisted and cared for by his trusty sidekicks, Darrell Mauldin and Paul Krause. Rest in Peace, Old Cowboy, see ya down the trail.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: William C. Holden (Wild Bill Holden)
Obituary: William Morris Stambaugh (Bill)
Obituary: Lorraine (Lolly) Libman-Mooney
A Cub boost in Atoka, Okla.
Days Past: Tom Mix and the 1920 Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
01
Family Storytime
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries