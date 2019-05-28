Obituary: William Patrick O’Hagan
William Patrick O’Hagan started his journey on Nov. 21, 1937, behind the buckin’ chutes of a rodeo produced by his father, Candy Hammer, in Chicago, Illinois. As a film actor, director, Army Paratrooper Veteran, horseback enthusiast, and original Cowboy, he left this journey on May 19, 2019.
Bill was a rare combination of a man who had an enormous zest for life and a firm understanding of what was truly important - living life with those he loved and those who were his true friends.
He often spoke of his sweet mother MaryLou, and how much he adored her. He also loved horses, dogs, film and movies, especially the numerous ones in which he’d had character parts over the years. He also loved Egg Custard pie.
Bill had a special knack of turning his experiences and observations into stories and crafting them into possible scripts. There will be a celebration of Bill’s life at his favorite place for breakfast, Hotel St. Michael’s, in the Ballroom, in historical downtown Prescott on Saturday, June 1, from 10:30 until noon.
Bill has outlived all his family but is survived by many friends here in Prescott and those in other parts of the country. For the past three years, he has been assisted and cared for by his trusty sidekicks, Darrell Mauldin and Paul Krause. Rest in Peace, Old Cowboy, see ya down the trail.
Information provided by survivors.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Off to the Races: Arizona Downs celebrates grand opening with Memorial Day weekend meet
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Amazing Places: Iron King Trail, Prescott Valley
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Need2Know: SMARTgirls consignment shop; Dutch Bros in Prescott; and Sunsplash Pools & Spas brings Bullfrog spas
- Prescott Airport terminal plans on track despite funding miss
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
30
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
31
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
01
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
01
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
02
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...