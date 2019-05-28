Obituary: William Patrick O’Hagan

William Patrick O’Hagan started his journey on Nov. 21, 1937, behind the buckin’ chutes of a rodeo produced by his father, Candy Hammer, in Chicago, Illinois. As a film actor, director, Army Paratrooper Veteran, horseback enthusiast, and original Cowboy, he left this journey on May 19, 2019.



Bill was a rare combination of a man who had an enormous zest for life and a firm understanding of what was truly important - living life with those he loved and those who were his true friends.





He often spoke of his sweet mother MaryLou, and how much he adored her. He also loved horses, dogs, film and movies, especially the numerous ones in which he’d had character parts over the years. He also loved Egg Custard pie.



Bill had a special knack of turning his experiences and observations into stories and crafting them into possible scripts. There will be a celebration of Bill’s life at his favorite place for breakfast, Hotel St. Michael’s, in the Ballroom, in historical downtown Prescott on Saturday, June 1, from 10:30 until noon.



Bill has outlived all his family but is survived by many friends here in Prescott and those in other parts of the country. For the past three years, he has been assisted and cared for by his trusty sidekicks, Darrell Mauldin and Paul Krause. Rest in Peace, Old Cowboy, see ya down the trail.



