Martin gets it Dunn to take Little League town Championship

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Despite it taking a little longer than they would’ve liked, Martin still outdueled a rollicking Dunn team to take the Prescott Valley Little League Major’s Championship on Saturday at Mountain Valley Park.

Dunn was certainly a resilient bunch in this four-team, double-elimination playoff tournament as in the second round of the winners bracket, Martin bulldozed Dunn 15-0 to drop them into the losers bracket. However, Dunn defeated Randall 4-2 in the losers bracket final Friday night to set themselves up for a rematch with Martin in the Finals.

Going into Saturday’s final, Martin seemed to be the clear-cut favorite after dismantling Dunn in their first meeting. But not so fast.

Dunn managed to upend Martin with a hard-fought 11-8 win and forced a second game to ultimately decide the champion.

Unfortunately for Dunn, all they appeared to do was just wake up the monster as Martin extinguished the bid for an upset in game two. With Jeremy Reynolds and Antonio Valenzuela leading the charge offensively, Martin went for the jugular early and never looked back in game two, ending it on a run rule in four innings for a 19-2 win.

“The overall feeling is great,” said coach Jeremy Martin. “The boys did work really hard all year and their hard work paid off in the second game. The first game, we came out kind of sluggish and our defense didn’t play that well … But the second game we came back really focused, came out hitting hard and we had good pitching, so we put it all together and did great that second game.”

UP NEXT

Martin will now represent Prescott Valley at the District 10 Little League Tournament of Champions taking place from Friday, May 31, to Sunday, May 1, at Chino Valley Sports Complex. The format will be an eight-team, single-elimination bracket with the field including Prescott, Chino Valley, Wickenburg, Camp Verde, Verde Valley and Agua Fria.

Martin will face off against the champion of Bagdad on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

“I think we’re just going to go back on what we’ve done all year, which is trying to play great defense, good pitching and good hitting as we line ourselves up with a good chance at (the Tournament of Champions),” Martin said.

