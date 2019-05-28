Local Sports in Brief: Free Fishing Day June 1 at Goldwater Lake in Prescott

Goldwater Lake in Prescott will participate in the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Free Fishing Day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1. Each year, Game & Fish sponsors some Free Fishing Day clinics/events to give people the opportunity to see if they like the sport. As part of National Fishing and Boating Week (June 1-9), anglers can fish for free during those four hours, which is ideal for families. Loaner fishing rods, bait and instruction will be provided for free as well. On that Saturday only, no fishing licenses will be required for individuals fishing on any public waters in Arizona. Bag limits and other fishing regulations will remain in full effect, however. Since children younger than age 10 can fish for free all year long in Arizona, Free Fishing Day is a treat for older children and their parents. For more information about fishing licenses, visit: azgfd.com/license/. A General Fishing License costs $37 for residents and $55 for non-residents. Combo Hunt & Fish Licenses cost $57 and Youth Combo Hunt and Fish Licenses are $5. All licenses are valid for one year from the date of purchase. All monies generated from the sale of licenses benefit wildlife conservation.

Mile Hi Horseshoe Club announces winners from Prescott Merchants Tournament May 25

There were three first-place finishers in as many different classes at the Mile Hi Horseshoe Club’s Prescott Merchants Tournament May 25 at the Watson Lake Park courts. In Class A, Ty Frazier of Las Vegas won, followed by Steve Ochoa of Dewey in second place, and John May of Prescott Valley in third. In Class B, Ron Davis of Mayer won, followed by Bob Chuvinski of Sedona in second, and Sherri Ochoa of Dewey in third. In Class C/D, Jamie Frost of Kingman won, followed by Tom Logsdon of Dewey in second, and Jeff Corwin of Kingman in third. The Mile Hi Horseshoe Club’s next sanctioned tournament, the Mile Hi Hit the Stake Tournament, is scheduled for Saturday, June 8, at the Watson Lake Park courts. Entry fee is $20 per pitcher and registration closes on June 7. For more information, call Cal Cordes at 928-583-4258.

Ed Lepordo Pronghorn Golf Classic June 22 at Prescott Golf Club

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce will play host to the 26th annual Ed Lepordo Pronghorn Golf Classic Saturday, June 22, at Prescott Golf & Country Club, 1030 Prescott Country Club Boulevard, in Dewey. Entry fees are $300 per foursome or $85 per individual. To register, visit pvchamber.org. Hole sponsorships are available for $125 apiece, but it is important to act fast if interested. The Chamber is also looking for raffle prizes from businesses that want to sponsor the tournament and is willing to pick up prizes at those places of business. For more information, call PV Chamber Operations & Events Manager Gloria Grose at 928-772-8857 or email her at: gloria@pvchamber.org.

-Courier Sports