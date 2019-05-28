OFFERS
Local in Brief: Roadway repair will restrict I-17 near Sunset Point

Originally Published: May 28, 2019 10:48 p.m.

Roadway repair will restrict I-17 near Sunset Point

The Arizona Department of Transportation has scheduled pavement repair work on Interstate 17 near Sunset Point on Wednesday, May 29, according to a news release.

Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) near Sunset Point between milepost 255 and 252 from 7 to 10 a.m.

The speed limit in the work zone will be reduced to 45 mph.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Chino Valley Ranger District Office will be closed on May 29

Prescott National Forest will close the Chino Valley Ranger District office to the public on Wednesday, May 29 for administrative purposes. The office will resume normal business hours on Thursday, May 30.

Visitors wishing to purchase maps, permits, or need information on recreational opportunities can visit the Bradshaw Ranger District located at 344 S. Cortez Street,Prescott or call 928-443-8000.

For more information:

• Prescott NF Forest Website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/

• Twitter: @PrescottNF

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/

• Chino Valley Ranger District: 928-777-2200

• Bradshaw Ranger District: 928-443-8000

• Verde Ranger District: 928-567-4121

Information provided by USDA Forest Service.

