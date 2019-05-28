Letter: Stand up for Americans
Editor:
In Darrell King’s May 10 letter, “Be civilized,” he calls out Tom Cantlon, implying that Tom may have said Trump is not my president. That’s not what Tom said, but it is hard for many to say “Trump is my president.”
Too many times President Trump has shown he does not stand up for all Americans. I’m not surprised Alex Cora, the manager of the Boston Red Sox, and other players of color did not attend the White House meeting. After all, Trump reduced aid to Puerto Rico after the hurricane and did nothing more than toss paper towels to the victims of the worst disaster in Puerto Rican history
Trump has mocked people with disabilities and cut funding for the handicapped, and mocked a gold star family. He derided Senator John McCain for being captured during the Vietnam War. He has open disdain for members of the LGBTQ community. He continues to show that Muslims are not welcome in America and sent tweets about congresswoman Omar that divide our country.
He has attacked our institutions of democracy by attacking judges (Judge Curiel in the Trump University scandal) and the rule of law (refusing to stop the bombing in Yemen and refusing to turn over his taxes). He has attacked the FBI and ignored the Constitutional mandate for the co-equal branches of government.
Trump’s actions show clearly that he does not want to be the president of all the people.
Bob Lynne
Prescott
