OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 28
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Climate rebuttal

Originally Published: May 28, 2019 4:55 p.m.

Editor:

A rebuttal to the May 22 letter by Tim Scherkenbach.

In 1992, the United Nation’s International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published its report suggesting a future requiring international intervention to avoid catastrophic temperature increases. Most of the information we have been presented is in agreement that “man” has caused the increases in CO2 and, therefore mankind caused global warming. The story goes the continued usage of carbon-based fuels is the main cause of global increases in carbon dioxide (CO2) — which increases temperatures.

Our world’s atmosphere is made up of a number of identifiable gases. The highest percentage goes to Nitrogen at 78%; Oxygen, 20.9%; Argon, 0.8%; and CO2, 0.38%. Note, plant life requires CO2 for photosynthesis and produces Oxygen.

As for the Vostok Station, the USSR established this research station in 1958. Finally, in 1985, they successfully drilled through to a point below the last glacial age. Analysis of the core showed gas bubbles trapped within the ice showed CO2 levels increased after long periods of rising temperatures. They also proposed shifts in the earth’s axis (orbital shifts) was a casual factor.

Thus, considering the seven greatest temperature transitions of the past half Million years — three glacial terminations and four glacial inceptions — we note that increases and decreases in atmospheric CO2 concentrations not only did not precede the changes in temperature; they followed them, and by hundreds of thousands of years!

“One thing is certain now, there is much more real world evidence for the encouraging scenario we paint here than for the doom-and-gloom predictions of apocalypse that are preached by those who blindly follow the manifestly less-than-adequate prognostications of imperfect models.” Supporting references from this brief written in 1998 and factual statements of this position paper can be found at www.co2science.org.

Conclusion: Most all opinion articles saying that global warming or climate change is a danger are not true.

Tom Steele

Prescott Valley

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: Climate-change science is flawed
Global warming is a man-made myth
Letter: No doubt that we are warming Earth
Letter: Climate change
Letter: Link to warming

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
28
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries