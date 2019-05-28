OFFERS
Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D-backs 6-2 on rainy night
MLB

Colorado Rockies’ Nolan Arenado scores a double hit by Daniel Murphy off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly in the fourth inning of a game, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Denver. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Colorado Rockies’ Nolan Arenado scores a double hit by Daniel Murphy off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly in the fourth inning of a game, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Denver. (David Zalubowski/AP)

PAT GRAHAM, Associated Press
Originally Published: May 28, 2019 11:19 p.m.

DENVER — Chris Iannetta hit a two-run homer in the seventh on a cool and drizzly Tuesday evening, sending the Colorado Rockies to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Iannetta sent a curve from Merrill Kelly over the left-field fence for his fourth homer of the season. He was a late addition to the lineup due to Tony Wolters’ bruised finger.

It was another late-inning rally for the Rockies, who improved to 4-1, including three walk-off wins, on their season-long, 10-game homestand. Ryan McMahon added some insurance runs with a two-run, eighth-inning double in a game where the temperatures dipped into the mid-40s and the rain steadily picked up intensity.

After a solid outing by starter Antonio Senzatela, the bullpen took over. Jairo Diaz (1-0) earned his first career win and Chad Bettis earned his first-ever save by throwing two scoreless innings.

Eduardo Escobar hit his 13th homer of the season for Arizona. He also had an RBI single.

A light rain began falling around the fifth that sent fans headed for cover. The announced crowd of 21,583 was something far less when Bettis retired Escobar to end the game.

To keep warm, Escobar and Ketel Marte wore ski masks. Same with Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and some of the umpiring crew. The players also stuck their throwing hands in their back pockets in between pitches.

Kelly (4-6) had an efficient outing going before Iannetta’s homer. The right-hander went 6 2/3 innings and allowed four runs.

Fresh off his game-winning single in the 11th the day before, Raimel Tapia started the fourth by stretching a base hit into a double. He would later score on a wild pitch on ball four to Arenado. Not known for his speed, Arenado hustled from first all the way home on Daniel Murphy’s double to make it 2-1.

The second inning was all first baseman Christian Walker: He committed an error, turned an unassisted double play and then stepped on first after fielding a routine grounder for the final out.

His miscue, though, broke Arizona’s string of 12 straight games without an error. That was tied for the second-longest games streak in team history.

Senzatela went six strong innings and allowed two runs in the no-decision. The right-hander frequently showed his displeasure with the strike zone, slamming the ball into his glove as he headed back to the mound.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Luke Weaver will soon get a second opinion after being diagnosed with a strained forearm. “We’re still going to remain extremely optimistic,” manager Torey Lovullo said.

Rockies: Wolters hurt his right index finger on a foul tip Monday.

ARENADO HONORED

Arenado was named the NL player of the week for May 20-26 after batting .538 with four homers and nine RBIs. He’s won the award six times over his career, which is tied with Dante Bichette and Todd Helton for most in franchise history.

MOVES

Arizona selected the contract of right-hander Stefan Crichton from Triple-A Reno and optioned righty Jimmie Sherfy back to Reno. Crichton got the final out in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Rockies righty Jeff Hoffman (0-1, 8.10 ERA) makes his third start of the season Wednesday against Arizona. The Diamondbacks will throw left-hander Robbie Ray (4-1, 3.26), who has 50 strikeouts over his last seven starts.

