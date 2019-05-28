OFFERS
Health Focus: Prescott-area residents can donate blood and win a car

Originally Published: May 28, 2019 10:32 p.m.

Prescott-area residents can donate blood and win a car

Residents in Mayer, Prescott and Prescott Valley who donate blood from May 24 to Sept. 6 with Vitalant (formerly known as United Blood Services) will be automatically entered to win a 2019 VW Passat Wolfsburg Edition donated by area car dealers.

The 10th annual “Summer Drive to Save Lives” campaign is designed to help inspire more people to give blood this summer. Ten finalists will be drawn to participate in the grand prize ceremony. The winners will be announced on AZ-TV.

While all blood types are needed, Type O is always in greatest demand. To make a blood donation appointment, call 877-UBS-HERO or visit www.BloodHero.com.

Quad Cities Caregiver Symposium set for June 20

Northern Arizona Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging will host its third annual Quad Cities Caregiver Symposium on Thursday, June 20. Registration begins at 9:45 a.m. in the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room. Attendees can visit the exhibits before the program begins at 10:15 a.m.

This free symposium is open to the public and will feature local professionals, service providers, and networking with other family caregivers. This year’s focus will be to provide important information to help decrease family caregiver stress by offering presentations by NACOG Area Agency on Aging Program Coordinators, AARP Arizona, and information about financial assistance options. Family caregivers are at-risk for job loss, health decline, and isolation while taking on the responsibility of caring for a loved one, friend, neighbor, parent, spouse or child.

Lunch will be provided by AARP Arizona. To register, please call Lita Nelson at 928-213-5255. For more information, visit www.nacog.org/aging or call 877-521-3500.

