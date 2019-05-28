Hamilton: Torrential rainstorms pounding the Southwest

BEVERLY HILLS — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

The Weather Channel reported torrential rainstorms pounding the Southwest after last week’s string of tornadoes. Thousands of square miles are now under water. A hunter in Oklahoma went on his laptop to check his trail cam for deer Wednesday and all he saw was a giant catfish staring at him.

The Treasury Department said the $20 bill with the portrait of Harriet Tubman will be delayed nine more years. She ran the Underground Railroad that freed slaves. I only know this, Harriet Tubman will see a lot more snow on the $20 bill than she EVER did on any railroad.

Norman Lear at age 95 brought back “All in the Family” for one night along with a new cast. A lifelong liberal, Lear was careful to cast a black guy as the opinionated and bigoted Archie, just to be safe. Donald Trump reminded Americans of the original Archie so much they elected him president.

Joe Biden in Pennsylvania told a crowd of factory workers that President Trump cannot relate to the concerns of everyday Americans. Joe sometimes forgets we want a king not a bar buddy. Donald Trump is so privileged the first job he ever had to apply for was President of the United States.

President Trump conducted an impromptu press briefing in the Rose Garden on Wednesday to reveal that Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s earlier statement that he was guilty of a cover-up caused him to cut his meeting short with her. It was over after three minutes. Stormy Daniels said that’s about right.

Nancy Pelosi claimed she prayed for Trump and added that she hopes his family will stage an intervention on him. That’s hilarious. This’d be the first intervention in the history of recovery where you tell the guy who needs help how much better everybody’s life would be if he would start drinking.

Trump spoke to reporters with staffers present Thursday who confirmed that Trump had behaved civilly with Pelosi the day before. Trump refused to deal with Democrats when all they try to do is impeach him. Democrats are pretty much down to arguing that a comb-over is a cover-up.

Trump tormentor Michael Avenatti was indicted again Tuesday for stealing money owed to his client, the porn star Stormy Daniels. He was indicted weeks ago for scamming several other clients. Michael Avenatti is the only man who can leave a strip joint with more money than he walked in with.

Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg had a great town-hall meeting on Fox News, displaying presidential qualities. The fact that he’s gay doesn’t matter anymore. Western society has evolved into thinking it’s no longer anybody’s job to judge gay people, that’s what the Tony Awards are for.

The Sacramento Bee reports that California legislators are working on revolutionary health legislation that gives illegal aliens health care coverage. In fact, it would give illegal aliens the same health care coverage available to Californians. If that doesn’t get them to leave, nothing will.

Washington state last week enacted a law making it the first state to allow human composting as an ecological alternative to burial. For crying out loud, human composting is an idea as old as the Mafia. The contents on each sack of Miracle Grow says 90 percent manure, 10 percent Hoffa.

Taiwan confirmed reports Wednesday that Taiwan will soon become the first Asian country in the world to ban people from eating household pets. The timing of the announcement was a little off. Taiwan was going to make the announcement next Friday but somebody let the cat out of the bag.