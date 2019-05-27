OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 28
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Famed Boston maestro's statue sports giant Bruins helmet

In this May 27, 2019, photo provided by Michael Nichols, a giant Boston Bruins helmet rests atop a statue of the late conductor Arthur Fiedler on the Charles River Esplanade park Monday, May 27, 2019, to cheer on the team in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals. The nonprofit Esplanade Association installed the helmet, which has a circumference of 17 feet (5 meters). (Michael Nichols via AP)

In this May 27, 2019, photo provided by Michael Nichols, a giant Boston Bruins helmet rests atop a statue of the late conductor Arthur Fiedler on the Charles River Esplanade park Monday, May 27, 2019, to cheer on the team in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals. The nonprofit Esplanade Association installed the helmet, which has a circumference of 17 feet (5 meters). (Michael Nichols via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 28, 2019 3:20 p.m.

BOSTON — Count the late conductor Arthur Fiedler among the Boston Bruins' fans as they skate into the Stanley Cup Final.

The nonprofit Esplanade Association has installed a giant Bruins helmet atop a statue of the beloved conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra, just in time for Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

The helmet crowns a likeness of Fiedler that stands on the Charles River Esplanade, where the orchestra performs outdoor concerts during the summer. Organizers say the helmet is 17 feet (5.18 meters) in circumference.

Fiedler, a Boston icon who died in 1979, has worn other oversized headgear in the past, including a giant Red Sox cap.

The maestro's son, Peter, says he's sure his father would approve "if it helps the Bruins win the Stanley Cup."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kuraly, Bruins rally, beat Blues 4-2 in Stanley Cup opener
Preview: Bruins, Blues set to clash in bruising Stanley Cup Final
NHL Playoffs: Williams the OT hero as Caps beat Leafs in Game 5
Bruins sweep Hurricanes to reach Stanley Cup Final
Preview: Bruins, Blues meet in Stanley Cup Final 49 years in making

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
28
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries