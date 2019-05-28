OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 29
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Durant travels with the Warriors to Toronto ahead of finals
NBA

Golden State’s Kevin Durant (35) stands on the sideline with DeMarcus Cousins during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Durant is out while Cousins is questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, May 30, in Toronto. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Golden State’s Kevin Durant (35) stands on the sideline with DeMarcus Cousins during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Durant is out while Cousins is questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, May 30, in Toronto. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

JANIE McCAULEY, Associated Press
Originally Published: May 28, 2019 11:05 p.m.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Kevin Durant is traveling with the Golden State Warriors to Toronto for the first two games of the NBA Finals, leaving open the chance he could be ready to return from a strained right calf in time for Game 2.

Durant, the two-time reigning Finals MVP who has missed the past five games since getting hurt in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston, has already been ruled out for Game 1 on Thursday night.

As of Tuesday, when Golden State held an optional practice before flying, he had yet to do any full-speed work on the court. He has done some shooting, coach Steve Kerr said.

“If he did anything on the court, it would have been pretty light,” Kerr said.

Warriors spokesman Raymond Ridder confirmed Durant was on the two-time defending champions’ team plane that took off early afternoon West Coast time and landed late in Canada.

There will be two full days off before Game 2 on Sunday, giving Durant time to get further on-court work done that the Warriors would need to see before he is medically cleared.

“We’ll see where it goes from here,” Kerr said Monday. “This is where the fact that there’s a lot of days in between games during the finals helps us, so we’ll see.”

Durant didn’t travel to Houston for Game 6 of that round or to Portland for the two road games against the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals. He remained in the Bay Area to rehab, and the Warriors are unbeaten without him.

An impending free agent this summer, he was hurt May 8 when he landed awkwardly on his right foot following a baseline jumper late in the third quarter of a 104-99 victory over the Rockets at Oracle Arena. Durant is averaging 34.2 points per game this postseason.

Kerr said Durant has been spending countless hours rehabbing to recover — hoping to get back soon to what he loves most.

“You get that fear of missing out on stuff, like practices and shootarounds and new game plans and stuff like that. That’s what I miss the most, obviously, grinding on the court individually and with my team. But that’s out of my hands. Out of my control,” Durant said Friday.

“My task is to try to conquer this, and I think that’s the journey (we’re) on as basketball players. So I’m pretty much down for anything but I’m excited that I’m making progress.”

Center DeMarcus Cousins, out with a torn left quadriceps muscle he injured in Game 2 of the first round against the Clippers, hadn’t been ruled out for Game 1 though Kerr mentioned the magnitude of coming back on the finals stage after so much missed time.

Cousins — in his first career postseason — scrimmaged Saturday and again Monday, a sign of progress he is closer to being ready.

“I feel better each and every day. That’s my whole goal, to make sure I get better with each day that comes,” Cousins said last week. “Hopefully, that opportunity comes, and I’m able to get on the floor and help my teammates and try to help them win a championship.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Warriors Durant, Cousins may miss Western Conference Finals
A break: Warriors get another long break before NBA Finals
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant lead Warriors past Suns 123-103
Preview: NBA Finals are set ... reigning Warriors vs. newcomer Raptors
Roundup: Warriors set to add DeMarcus Cousins to lineup

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
01
Family Storytime
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries