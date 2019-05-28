OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 28
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cooking with Diane: New Potatoes & Asparagus

This is a new potato/asparagus dish. Try it with grilled pork chops! (Diane DeHamer/Courtesy)

This is a new potato/asparagus dish. Try it with grilled pork chops! (Diane DeHamer/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Diane DeHamer
Originally Published: May 28, 2019 5:15 p.m.

Any meat will be good with this new potato/asparagus dish. We tried it with grilled pork chops, it was great.

New Potatoes & Asparagus

Ingredients:

6 strips bacon

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/3 cup onion (chopped)

1 pound new potatoes (unpeeled) (fingerlings can also be used)

1 bunch fresh asparagus (Cut into 2 inch lengths)

Zest from one lemon

3 green onions sprinkle on top (optional)

Directions:

Fry up strip of bacon, remove from pan and crumble. Add olive oil to bacon drippings. Cut potatoes into circles, add potatoes and onions to drippings and fry until almost done, then add asparagus until tender crisp. Put into serving dish, sprinkle with lemon zest and bacon. Delicious!

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cooking with Diane: Spring Pea Salad
Cooking with Diane: Asparagus and Tomato Salad
Cooking with Diane: Mushrooms and Beef with Mashed Potatoes
Cooking with Diane: Bacon Hash-brown casserole
Cooking with Diane: Tuscan Roasted Asparagus

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
28
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries