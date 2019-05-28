Cooking with Diane: New Potatoes & Asparagus
Any meat will be good with this new potato/asparagus dish. We tried it with grilled pork chops, it was great.
New Potatoes & Asparagus
Ingredients:
6 strips bacon
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/3 cup onion (chopped)
1 pound new potatoes (unpeeled) (fingerlings can also be used)
1 bunch fresh asparagus (Cut into 2 inch lengths)
Zest from one lemon
3 green onions sprinkle on top (optional)
Directions:
Fry up strip of bacon, remove from pan and crumble. Add olive oil to bacon drippings. Cut potatoes into circles, add potatoes and onions to drippings and fry until almost done, then add asparagus until tender crisp. Put into serving dish, sprinkle with lemon zest and bacon. Delicious!
