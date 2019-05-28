Clarksville Coyotes win 5th annual Hanna Memorial

PRESCOTT — The Clarksville Coyotes of California shut out the Wolf Pack of Prescott, 4-0, to take home the championship at the fifth annual John Hanna Sr. Memorial Men’s Fastpitch Open Invitational May 26 at Ken Lindley Field.

Coyotes pitcher Lumar Goss picked up MVP honors after hurling a no-hitter in the championship game of the North American Fastpitch Association (NAFA)-sanctioned event. In the three games he pitched in the tournament, Goss registered 35 strikeouts. The Wolf Pack’s George Prieto was honored with the sportsmanship award.

Clarksville, located some 30 miles east of Sacramento, compiled a 6-1 record, clawing its way out of the losers’ bracket by tallying five straight wins, all on May 26. The Wolf Pack, the winners’ bracket champion, and the Coyotes decided to play a one-game championship, even though the Wolf Pack could’ve had another crack at the Coyotes if they had played the typical format.

Players on both teams wanted a winner-take-all contest, which started at 5:45 p.m., so they would have an easier time traveling back home.

In the seven-team tourney, the Wolf Pack won three in a row in the winners’ bracket on May 25 to reach Sunday’s final. They beat the Prescott Patriots, 4-3, the Peoria Young Guns, 3-2, and the Prescott Regulators, 9-4, before meeting the Coyotes.

Clarksville defeated the Prescott Ghostriders, 12-0, in its opener, but fell to the Regulators, 3-1, in the winners’ bracket semis on Saturday to drop into the losers’ bracket.

The Coyotes roared back on Sunday, however, outscoring the opposition by a total of 53-4 in five games. They cruised past the Ghostriders, 20-0, the Phoenix Bandits, 8-1, and the Patriots, 12-0, before avenging their lone loss to the Regulators, 9-3, and blanking the Wolf Pack.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.