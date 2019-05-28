Chino Valley in Brief: Farmers Market summer season is ahead

Farmers Market summer season is ahead

The Chino Valley Farmers Market will be open this summer every Thursday beginning June 6 and running through Oct. 31, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Olsen’s Grain, 344 S. Highway 89 in Chino Valley.

Prescott Farmers Market is launching its summer season beginning May 18 at Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. The summer market will be open from 7:30 a.m. until noon at the Yavapai College location through Oct. 26.

These are producer-only farmers markets, meaning every item sold is either grown or produced by the seller using Arizona-grown ingredients. Each week at the markets, customers can find a variety of fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers, baked goods, eggs, nuts, grass-fed beef, pork and poultry.

Local farmers grow a variety of vegetables throughout the season, including leeks, potatoes, beets, radishes, carrots, salad mix, squash, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, and melons. Vendors are also onsite who sell a variety of tamales, tacos, quiche, breakfast muffins, samosas, grass-fed burgers and baked goods, as well as fresh brewed coffee.

Customers can swipe their SNAP/EBT, debit or credit cards to receive tokens at the information booth. The Double Up Food Bucks Arizona program allows customers to double their SNAP benefits at the market, up to $20 per market visit. All vendors accept cash.

For more information, visit www.prescottfarmersmarket.org or call 928-713-1227.

Chino Valley Ranger District office will be closed on May 29

Prescott National Forest has closed the Chino Valley Ranger District office to the public on Wednesday, May 29, for administrative purposes.

The office will resume normal business hours on Thursday, May 30.

Visitors wishing to purchase maps, permits, or those who need information on recreational opportunities can visit the Bradshaw Ranger District located at 344 S. Cortez St., Prescott, or call 928-443-8000.

For more information, visit the Prescott National Forest website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott; on Twitter @PrescottNF; Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF.

Phone numbers are Chino Valley Ranger District, 928-777-2200; Bradshaw Ranger District, 928-443-8000; and Verde Ranger District, 928-567-4121.

Information provided by the Forest Service.

Coffee with Cops slated for May 29 at Senior Center

Enjoy casual conversation with your local law enforcement during Coffee with Cops, a special community outreach program, from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Road, Chino Valley.

Meet Chief Wynn, Lt. Chapman and other Chino Valley Police Department employees.

Fashion show June 1 at American Legion Auxiliary

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 40 at Highway 89 and Road 3 South in Chino Valley is hosting a fashion show and luncheon on Saturday, June 1.

The luncheon will be at noon followed by the fashion show at 1 p.m. Fashions are from “B-Wear Chic By Stacy.”

There will be a 50/50 drawing. Tickets are $15 each and checks are payable to: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 40. Proceeds benefit the veterans.

For more information, call Liz at 928-607-9418 or Anita at 586-295-0015.

Prescott Area Leadership accepting applications

The Prescott Area Leadership program is designed for adults of all ages who want to improve their leadership skills and are committed to servant leadership and personal involvement in shaping the quality of life and future of the Quad Cities.

The mission of Prescott Area Leadership is to develop and inspire individuals to contribute to the vitality and leadership of Central Yavapai County. Application deadline is June 6. Tuition is $600. Limited partial scholarships available.

For more information, visit www.prescottarealeadership.org or call Patt Parker at 928-910-9255.

Chino Valley Library features spring book selection

The Chino Valley Public Library bookstore features a spring selection of books on topics including gardening, vegetables, flowers, and landscaping.

All proceeds benefit the library, 1020 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley.

For more information, call 928-636-2687.

Town of Chino Valley seeks board, committee applicants

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise, and enthusiasm to serve on the following Town Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment; Industrial Development Authority; Parks and Recreation Advisory Board; Roads and Streets Committee; and Senior Center Advisory Board.

Visit http://www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to obtain a Public Body Appointment Application or to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, meeting days and times to see where you best fit in.

Applications must include a brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. First review was April 29.

For questions and to obtain and submit applications, write to Town of Chino Valley, Attention: Town Clerk’s Office, 202 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley, AZ 86323, call 928-636-2646, ext. 1052, or email clerks@chinoaz.net.

Explore Arizona offers day trips to key destinations

Explore Arizona, in partnership with Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation, offers day trips to new destinations each month from May through December.

Upcoming trips include: Red Rock Tour in Sedona, May 23, $75; Bearizona Wildlife Park in Williams, June 20, $50; The Arboretum in Flagstaff, July 25, $40; Montezuma’s Castle and Tuzigoot in Verde Valley, Aug. 22, $35; Grand Canyon National Park, Sept. 26, $40; Phoenix Art Museum in Phoenix, Oct. 24, $55; Shopping Trip at Tanger Outlets in Glendale, Nov. 7, $15; Desert Botanical Garden, Tempe, Dec. 12, $70.

Trip price includes transportation in a 12-passenger van, admission fees and lunch. For more information, call 928-759-3090 or visit pvaz.net.

TOPS group meets Tuesdays in Chino Valley

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club #9168 meets each Tuesday in Chino Valley at the Chino Valley United Methodist Church at 725 E. Road 1 South, in Remp Hall (the building between the church and the food bank).

Weigh-in is from 7 to 8 a.m. and the program and meeting are from 8 to 9 a.m. National dues are $32 per year and local dues are $2 per month. For more information about TOPS go to www.tops.org. The first meeting is free and all are welcome.

Acorn Montessori Charter School taking applications

Acorn Montessori Charter School is now accepting kindergarten through eighth grade applications for the 2019-20 school year.

Acorn is an A-rated free public charter school that has expanded opening two classrooms this school year and one additional classroom. The school offers a free-to-play sports program, a state-of-the-art new gymnasium, many afterschool clubs, and an abundance of field trips and hands-on small group learning.

For information, visit acornmontessori.com or call 928-775-0238 or 928-775-5778.

Yavapai College Adult Education hosting DIY GED sessions

The Yavapai College Adult Education program offers a do-it-yourself version of the GED, available by attending one of three forthcoming free GED test information sessions.

In the sessions are underway; the next one is Tuesday, June 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., Room 222, Prescott Valley Center.

Students learn what is on the test, what to study to pass the test, and how to sign up for the exam.

For more information, call 928-717-7983, or visit www.yc.edu/ged.