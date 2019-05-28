OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 28
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

California man killed by shark in Hawaii loved the water

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 28, 2019 12:27 a.m.

Shark kills California man, 65, in Maui, Hawaii by Associated Press

MAUI, Hawaii — The California man killed by a shark in Hawaii over the weekend was a frequent visitor to the islands and an avid scuba diver who had recently retired, a friend said.

A shark attacked 65-year-old Thomas Smiley while he was swimming Saturday in the Ka'anapali Beach Park area on Maui, police said.

A witness said that when rescuers pulled him to shore and began CPR, he was missing a leg from the knee down. Smiley died at the scene.

Longtime friend Gary Taxera told Hawaii News Now on Sunday that Smiley was an optometrist from Granite Bay, California, near Sacramento.

Smiley regularly vacationed on Maui and enjoyed swimming, water skiing and racing cars, he said.

"He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time doing something in a place he loved," Taxera said.

Smiley leaves behind a wife, three children and six grandchildren. Taxera described him as having a personality that was bigger than life.

"He was a good-hearted man, and people who didn't get to know him, really missed out," Taxera said.

Witness Allison Keller told the TV station that the man appeared unconscious when he was pulled from the water.

"As we got closer, I saw some blood on his stomach and then I got looking a little bit more, and his wrist — it looked like the skin on his wrist was just torn off," Keller said. "And then I got looking closer, and his entire left leg from his knee down was just missing."

He was swimming about 60 yards (55 meters) from shore when the attack happened, authorities said.

The last fatal shark attack in Hawaii was in 2015, when a snorkeler off Maui was killed.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Meet Your Neighbor: Looking at life from an underwater view
Researchers come face to face with huge great white shark
Psychiatric inmate says he's surprised by escape from Hawaii to California
Scuba-diving Santa Claus delights children in San Francisco
Mayer elementary students dive into ocean lessons

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
28
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries