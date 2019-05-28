Calendar of Events: May 29-June 2

Wednesday, May 29

Coffee with Cops in Chino Valley, a special community outreach program, 8 to 9 a.m., Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Rd., Chino Valley. Meet Chief Wynn, Lt. Chapman and other Chino Valley Police department employees.

Thursday, May 30

Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop. Free, all ages.

You Too! Mentor training, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

“Support Along The Way, For Those With Alzheimer's & Their Families” Senior Connection presentation with the Alzheimer's Association, noon to 1 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Dr, Prescott. 928-778-3747.

Friday, May 31

TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264

Star talk at Acker Park, located near downtown at the south end of Virginia Avenue. This free, one-hour program begins at 8:30 p.m. Learn to identify the spring constellations, ancient myths about the stars and modern astronomical discoveries. Call John at 928-717-6014.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Free chamber music concert, 6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E Gurley St., Prescott. The Manzanita String Quartet presents Mendelssohn E-flat major, opus 12; plus Prière (from Suite Gothique) by Boëllmann (organ) and a piano/organ duet. All are welcome. Facebook.com/manzanitasq.

Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.