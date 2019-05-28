OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 28
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms

Michael Shane Cernak, Zachary Steven Foster, Nicholas Lee Lamb and Raphael Antonio Villa were arrested on multiple charges Sunday, May 26, 2019, during a "Buckle-Up Campaign" stop in Prescott. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

Michael Shane Cernak, Zachary Steven Foster, Nicholas Lee Lamb and Raphael Antonio Villa were arrested on multiple charges Sunday, May 26, 2019, during a "Buckle-Up Campaign" stop in Prescott. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 28, 2019 8:52 p.m.

While patrolling for the ongoing Buckle Up Arizona campaign, a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputy arrested four men in Prescott for drug and firearm-related charges on Sunday, May 26.

Around 1 p.m. that day, the deputy noticed the driver of a gold Nissan pickup truck travelling west on Highway 69 near Frontier Village was not wearing a seatbelt, YCSO reported. The deputy also noticed the front seat passenger pass what appeared to be a marijuana cigarette to the driver.

As the deputy monitored the vehicle’s movement, the driver completed a sudden unsafe lane change without signaling, causing another vehicle to brake and avoid a collision, YCSO reported.

The vehicle was eventually stopped for the moving violation in the Yavapai College parking lot. While speaking to the driver, 19-year-old Zachary Foster from Phoenix, the deputy could clearly smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, YCSO reported. Foster and the front seat passenger, 23-year-old Alexander Hugo from Phoenix, admitted passing a marijuana cigarette. A rear seat passenger, 20-year-old Michael Cernak from Phoenix, admitted he ate the remains of the cigarette. No one in the vehicle possessed a medical marijuana card, YCSO reported.

Prior to searching the vehicle for contraband, 21-year old Nicholas Lamb and 23-year-old Raphael Villa admitted they each had a firearm in the vehicle. Cernak later admitted one of the firearms was his and kept it in a backpack. The vehicle search revealed a Springfield 40 caliber handgun, about two grams of THC wax and associated marijuana paraphernalia.

A check of the serial number on the Springfield handgun indicated it had been reported stolen in the Phoenix area in 2016, YCSO reported. Lamb admitted ownership of the stolen firearm. Another handgun was found in a backpack belonging to Villa and the serial number confirmed he was the legal possessor. But the deputy also found six grams of wax THC and a loaded Glock magazine in the backpack. Two grams of wax THC belonging to Foster was found in a center console as well.

As the search continued, the deputy found another handgun, a 45 caliber Glock, under the driver’s seat, YCSO reported. A records check indicated it was stolen out of Phoenix in 2017. Cernak acknowledged ownership of the Glock.

Lamb was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County jail on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during a drug offense. He has been released on promise to appear.

Cernak was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County jail on charges of tampering with evidence (swallow marijuana cigarette), possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm during drug offense and weapons misconduct. He has been released on a promise to appear.

Villa was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on charges of possession of a narcotic wax (6 grams of wax thc) and possession of a firearm during a drug offense. He has been released on a promise to appear.

Foster, the driver, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on charges of possession of a narcotic wax (2 grams of wax thx), possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia x2. He has been released on a promise to appear.

Hugo was cited and released on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rx drugs, pot 'wax' seized near Cordes Lakes
Rx drugs, pot 'wax' seized near Cordes Lakes
YCSO deputy, K9 seize 38 pounds pot, 12 pounds marijuana edibles
Deputy arrests 2 after stolen vehicle pursuit
PANT raids meth lab in Dewey

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
28
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries