20-year-old man who drowned in Lake Pleasant identified

LAKE PLEASANT — Authorities have identified a man who drowned in Lake Pleasant over the Memorial Day holiday.

Maricopa County sheriff's officials say 20-year-old Ovidio Ramirez Gomez was swimming with family and friends on Monday afternoon in Lake Pleasant Regional Park.

According to witnesses, Gomez was in Operations Cove when he decided to swim farther out. He then became distressed and went under.

Bystanders tried to swim to him but couldn't make it.

Sheriff's deputies patrolling the lake on a boat saw him in the bottom of the water and pulled him out.

Firefighters attempted life-saving measures but Gomez was pronounced dead.

Deputies found no signs of alcohol or drugs being a factor.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

Lake Pleasant is about 40 miles north of Phoenix.