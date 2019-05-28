OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 29
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

1, not done: Osaka avoids French Open upset; Halep wins, too
Tennis

Japan’s Naomi Osaka serves against Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova during their first round match of the French Open at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Christophe Ena/AP)

Japan’s Naomi Osaka serves against Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova during their first round match of the French Open at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Christophe Ena/AP)

HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press
Originally Published: May 28, 2019 11:16 p.m.

PARIS — Naomi Osaka’s body language made her plight plain. For all she’s already accomplished, the internal pressure stemming from aiming to do even more was ruining her debut as the No. 1 seed at a Grand Slam tournament.

Fed up with her poor play in a first-round match at the French Open — errors off Osaka’s racket gave her opponent her first 30 points Tuesday — she missed yet another shot. She was within a game of losing. Osaka wheeled around to look at her box and display what seemed to be a sarcastic thumbs-up.

“Definitely sarcastic. I was kind of thinking: ‘Do you guys see this amazing tennis I’m playing right here? Thumbs-up.’ I don’t even know what I wanted them to do. I felt kind of bad after I did it. It was more like I had to put my emotions somewhere,” Osaka said. “It’s one of those matches where you’re not playing well, but you have to find a way to win. For me, I’ve just begun learning how to do that.”

Five times just two points from defeat in a swirling wind, Osaka held it together enough to overcome all of those miscues and stretch her winning streak at majors to 15 matches by eventually beating 90th-ranked Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia 0-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

As she got going, Osaka delivered a pinpoint cross-court forehand that was too hard to handle, then looked at her box again, this time with a pumping clenched left fist. Afterward, she acknowledged having jitters as she pursues a third consecutive major title while topping the seedings.

“I feel like I’m thinking too much about the number next to my name right now, instead of feeling free and having fun like I normally do in Grand Slams,” Osaka said. “The reason that I wasn’t moving my feet is because I was super nervous, super stressed.”

Defending champion Simona Halep could relate.

Starting her first defense of a Slam title, she also turned in an uneven performance and needed three sets to get by, topping 47th-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

“I need to be calm. Just focused on my game. Not thinking about my opponents and not thinking about the result,” said Halep, who was a runner-up twice in Paris before earning the trophy in 2018.

Clay has never been Osaka’s best surface; her power-based style is more suited to hard courts, such as those at the U.S. Open, which she won last September, or the Australian Open, which she won in January to become the first tennis player from Japan to be ranked No. 1.

Her only first-round exit in 13 appearances at majors came at the French Open two years ago. The only 6-0 Grand Slam set she has lost came Tuesday.

Yet after having a career record of 9-11 on clay entering this season, she is 8-1 on the slow stuff in 2019. She talked about feeling more and more comfortable on the surface and assured everyone that the abdominal and thumb injuries she’d dealt with in recent weeks were no longer any issue.

But nothing seemed right at the outset against Schmiedlova, who has never been past the third round at a major and is 6-15 in openers.

Schmiedlova’s first 30 points came via 18 unforced errors and 12 forced errors by Osaka — and zero winners of her own.

By the end, Osaka won despite 38 unforced errors, 24 more than her foe.

She’ll probably want to play better in her next match, against two-time Australian Open champion and former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka.

“It’s going to be exciting for me,” said Azarenka, who eliminated 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 7-6 (4). “I love to challenge myself against the best players.”

Osaka appeared to be finding her groove ahead 3-0 in the second set.

That’s when the day’s off-and-on rain returned briefly in the form of sprinkles. Spectators popped open umbrellas and the players covered themselves with orange tournament towels while waiting on their sideline seats, before heading off court for about five minutes.

In all, the delay was less than 10 minutes — play continued elsewhere — so there was no warmup when they returned. The respite served Schmiedlova well: She suddenly produced her very first winner with a 96 mph (155 kph) serve to get within 3-1, then made it 3-all.

Schmiedlova served for the match twice. At 6-5, 30-15, and again later, she was two points from pulling off what would have been only the second first-round upset of the women’s No. 1 seed in French Open history.

This is what Osaka said was running through her mind: “Can I sleep at night, knowing that I maybe could have done something more?”

Schmiedlova couldn’t close it out. Osaka wouldn’t let her.

“You could see,” Schmiedlova said, “that she’s No. 1, there.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Muguruza, Halep set up French Open semifinal; Nadal in limbo
At 37, Venus Williams tops 1 teen at Wimbledon, faces a 2nd
Stephens eyes 2nd Slam title, Halep 1st in French Open final
Tennis: Australian Open: Venus advances, Halep out on first day
Now No. 1, Osaka wins majors to strains of Jay Rock’s ‘Win’

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
30
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
31
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
01
Family Storytime
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries