Tue, May 28
Letter: Worse than feared

Originally Published: May 27, 2019 8:28 p.m.

Worse than feared

Editor:

In regards to the lack of gas situation in Pine lakes subdivision, it is worse than indicated. Not only did the resident loose gas to their homes this month, but water was contaminated and had to be boiled. How do you boil water if your stove is gas. Brushing teeth could be a problem.

It might have been a little more bearable if the management had not been given scripted answers to questions by the Owner Hometown America.

And their rudeness was abound!! It is bad however, when there is no response to letters and phone calls from the owners, Hometown America, in Chicago.

They sent a vice president to pacify residents one evening, who was definitely out of touch of the needs of people over the age of 55 years.

Their offer of a lasagna dinner and two-week old now, leftover, frozen lasagna is far from acceptable. They set up porta-showers and offered to use the showers at the nearby tennis club. Going out in the cold, having to drive for a hot shower is not my idea of compensation for unlivable circumstances. My walker and cane can’t travel that far.

Either fix the problems correctly the first time, or get out of the business. Perhaps the land is more valuable for them to convert into a shopping center.

Francine Straub

Prescott

More like this story

Gas leak leaves 90 mobile homes in Prescott area without gas
Health hazards in the home
Carbon monoxide is a silent killer
Gas service slowly returns at Pine Lakes
Ask the contractor- Beware: 'Tighter' homes can trap polluted air inside

